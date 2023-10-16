Tarasa Yoga Mats: Elevating the Art of Yoga with Luxury and Eco-Consciousness

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: In today's e-commerce landscape, one can easily find a plethora of mass-produced mats. However, with Tarasa, yoga practitioners no longer need to settle for mediocrity. Every inch of their cork mat exudes luxury, blending nature's beauty with modern aesthetics.

Tarasa is a homegrown brand founded and conceptualized by Arjun Dennis Paul & George Kuttukaran in 2021.

Arjun, also a certified yoga trainer, understood first-hand the need for a mat that is both luxurious and sustainable.

He says "I found it strange that people who were otherwise conscious of their health and lifestyle choices would choose mats made with inferior materials that are detrimental to both their body and the environment. Even keeping functionality and sustainability aside, your choice of mat is super important as your skin becomes very permeable during your practice, increasing the effect toxic materials may have on your body. Cork offers a myriad of benefits, including an extremely good grip, performance, safety, and is environmentally friendly, ticking all the essential boxes for us."

George adds "Material quality plays a paramount role in ensuring durability, and we selected materials that would stand the test of time. Cork, referred to as vegan leather for its leather-like qualities, and being one of the most sought-after materials in the fast-growing sustainable luxury space lets us offer our customers luxury ergonomics and durability, two key factors which every truly luxurious product is known for. Moreover, the cork we use is handcrafted specifically for our mats."

Handcrafted from premium cork sourced exclusively from FSC-certified forests in Portugal, Tarasa's yoga mats not only offer exceptional grip but in fact, gives you improved grip as you sweat. The underside, made from high-density natural rubber is sourced from sustainably farmed plantations in Kerala and ensures unparalleled cushioning and stability.

A fusion of performance and visual appeal, the mats are available in three distinct colors - Natural Grain, Matcha Green, and Kumkum Red, and is treated with non-toxic natural dyes.

Tarasa's commitment goes beyond aesthetics and luxury. With over 2 years of rigorous R&D, backed by certified yoga trainers and diverse yoga practitioners, the mats are designed for utmost usability and sustainability.

Key Traits of Tarasa Yoga Mats :

* Luxurious Feel: Elevate your yoga session with our opulent cork surface.

* Unmatched Grip: The non-slip cork surface ensures safety and performance.

* Eco-Conscious: Made from sustainable materials cork and natural rubber.

* Comfort & Stability: Hypoallergenic, portable, and robust for any yoga style.

* Durability: Made to last, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

Choosing Tarasa means aligning your commitment to personal well-being with environmental responsibility. With Tarasa, you don't just practice yoga - you experience it, all while making a statement of style and sustainability.

About Tarasa:

Founded in 2021, Tarasa is a brand committed to providing eco-friendly, high-quality yoga mats that promote sustainability and well-being. Tarasa's yoga mats stand out as an ethical and environmentaly-friendly alternative to conventional yoga mats. Their products are handcrafted with cork fabric and natural rubber, offering exceptional grip, cushioning, and stability while minimizing their ecological footprint.

