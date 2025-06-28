Tata AIA Launches Two New Funds to Cater to the Wealth and Retirement Planning

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: As India rises to become the 4th largest economy in the world, Tata AIA Life Insuranceone of India's leading life insurance companiesbrings you a powerful opportunity to grow your wealth and secure your future through life insurance-linked investment products. India's strong economic growth presents a wealth of opportunities, and we are here to help you tap into this potential with two new funds designed to take full advantage of India's growth story.

Introducing two new funds designed to help you make the most of India's economic ascent:

1. For those looking to grow their wealth while securing their family's financial future - Tata AIA Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund

2. For those focused on building a strong retirement corpus with equity-driven growth - Tata AIA Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Pension Fund

These funds will open for investment on June 23, 2025, and are available at just INR 10 per unit during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period, ending June 30, 2025. Investments will be made through Tata AIA Life Insurance's unit linked insurance plans, offering you the dual benefit of life insurance coverage and potential wealth growth.

Why Should You Invest?

1. Tap into India's Bright Future

India's economy is poised for growth, supported by a young workforce, rapid urbanisation, strong policy reforms, and key initiatives like 'Make in India' and PLI schemes. These funds are your opportunity to benefit from this promising growth.

2. Invest in the Best of the Best

These funds are powered by the Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index, which picks 30 top-performing stocks with a history of delivering better-than-market returns (alpha). That means smarter stock selection and potential for higher growth.

3. Built for Long-Term Wealth Creation

Whether you want to build a strong financial foundation for your family or create a retirement fund, these funds are crafted to help you grow your money over timethanks to their focused, high-growth equity exposure.

4. Life Insurance Protection: Beyond wealth creation, consumers can secure their families' financial future with life cover.

The Tata AIA Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund and Tata AIA Top 200 Alpha 30 Pension Fund are strategically designed to capitalize on these trends, investing in companies poised to benefit from India's growth story. Whether you're focused on growing your wealth or building a strong retirement fund, these funds offer the ideal combination of performance, protection, and growth.

Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer at Tata AIA Life Insurance, explains, "India stands at the threshold of a transformative multi-decade economic growth phase. Our new funds are positioned to capitalise on this promising trajectory, offering investors an equity instrument based on rigorous data analysis and superior risk-adjusted returns. These funds aim to capitalise on a promising trend, offering investors significant long-term value by consistently enhancing their financial security."

Key Details of the Funds:

* Investment Objective: Long-term capital appreciation through investment in high-alpha stocks

* Benchmark: Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index

* Asset Allocation: 80%-100% in equity & equity-related instruments, 0%-20% in cash & money market securities

What Customers can expect:

* Exposure to Alpha-Generating Stocks: Tapping into companies with proven track records of outperforming market expectations.

* Strategic Diversification: Investments across sectors while maintaining focus on high-conviction opportunities.

* Long-Term Wealth Creation: Designed specifically for retirement planning with superior long-term performance potential.

Investment in Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund:

Consumers can invest in the fund and be part of India's long-term growth story. The fund is available with the following Tata AIA solutions: Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Growth +, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Pro, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Pro+, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Maxima+, Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Advantage+, Tata AIA Pro Fit, Tata AIA Shubh Muhurat and Tata AIA Shubh Fortune.

Investment in Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Pension Fund:

Investment in the Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Pension Fund is exclusively available with Tata AIA's unit-linked pension solution, Smart Pension Secure Plan, which enables consumers to build a robust retirement fund with long-term growth potential.

Proven Performance of Tata AIA Funds

Tata AIA's funds have consistently delivered benchmark-beating returns. 99.93% of the company's fund AUM is rated 4 or 5 star (on 5-year basis) by Morningstar*, the globally renowned Rating Agency. This is significantly higher than the industry average of less than 30% of funds' AUM being rated 4 or 5 stars.

This consistent track record of strong performance underscores Tata AIA's commitment to delivering investment solutions that align with India's evolving economic landscape, enabling investors to confidently capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Performance of Tata AIA Funds:

*Data as of May 30, 2025. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Fund Benchmark: Multi Cap Fund, India Consumption Fund, Top 200 Fund: S&P BSE 200.

Inception Dates: Top 200 Fund: 12 Jan 2009, Multi Cap Fund: 05 Oct 2015, India Consumption Fund: 05 Oct 2015.

As of 31st May 2025, Tata AIA has grown its Assets Under Management (AUM) significantly to INR 130,053 Crores, translating to 27.08% YoY growth. This has been possible due to robust Individual New Business Premium income and exceptional investment performance.

*© 2024 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The Morningstar name is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. in India, and other jurisdictions. The information contained here: (1) includes the proprietary information of Morningstar, Inc. and its affiliates, including, without limitation, Morningstar India Private Limited ("Morningstar"); (2) may not be copied, redistributed or used, by any means, in whole or in part, without the prior, written consent of Morningstar; (3) is not warranted to be complete, accurate or timely; and (4) may be drawn from data published on various dates and procured from various sources and (5) shall not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any security or other investment vehicle. Neither Morningstar, Inc. nor any of its affiliates (including, without limitation, Morningstar) nor any of their officers, directors, employees, associates, or agents shall be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages or other losses resulting directly or indirectly from the information

About Tata AIA Life (https://www.tataaia.com/ )

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on premiums), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

For more information please contact:

Niladri Bhattacharya

98302 30283

Niladri.Bhattacharya@tataaia.com

Sailee Nayak

+91 993 016 7115

sailee.nayak@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor