Tata Motors' domestic sales drop 4 pc to 68,514 units in April

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Tata Motors on Monday said its domestic vehicle sales dipped 4 per cent to 68,514 units in April 2023, against Rs 71,467 in the year-ago period.

The sales of its commercial vehicles fell 27 per cent to 22,492 units in the reviewed month, against 30,838 units in April 2022.

The company, in a statement shared with stock exchanges, said its sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, went up 13 per cent to 47,107 units in April 2023, against 41,630 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales of medium, heavy & intermediate commercial vehicles (MH&ICV) in April 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 8834 units, compared to 12,069 units in April 2022.

Passenger carriers fell four per cent to 2,061 units from 2,137 units, according to the statement of Tata Motors.

The total sales for MH&ICV Domestic and International Business in April 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 9,364 units compared to 12,524 units in April 2022.

The company said the sales included the sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor