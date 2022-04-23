Tata Motors hike it's vehicle prices

After Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra, now Tata Motors has also increased the price of its passenger vehicles. The increased vehicle prices have come into effect from today. It has decided to shift some of its burden on consumers due to rising costs. That is why the price of vehicles has gone up, says Tata Motors. Tata Motors said in a statement that vehicle prices have been increased by 1.1%. The new prices are effective today, April 23, 2022. The price of a car can vary depending on the model and variant. This is not the first time that car prices have risen in 2022, but the company has raised its car prices. Earlier, the company had raised car prices in January and March.

Meanwhile, demand for Tata Motors' electric vehicles continues to grow. The company's Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in the country. Recently, the company has delivered a record 101 simultaneous electric vehicles in Chennai. This includes the Tigor EV in addition to the Nexon EV.