Tata Motors to Split into Two Listed Companies: Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Businesses

The board of Tata Motors has given the green light to a proposal to divide the company into two distinct listed entities. In a statement, the company announced that this demerger would result in the creation of two companies: one focusing on commercial vehicles and the other on passenger vehicles ."The demerger will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement and all shareholders of TML shall continue to have the identical shareholding in both the listed entities," the company said in the statement.

"The demerger is a logical progression of the subsidiarisation of PV and EV businesses done earlier in 2022 and shall further empower the respective businesses to pursue their respective strategies to deliver higher growths with greater agility while reinforcing accountability. Furthermore, while there are limited synergies between Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Passenger Vehicles (PV) businesses, there are considerable synergies to be harnessed across PV, EV and JLR particularly in the areas of EVs, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle software which the demerger will help secure," it added. The demerger process could take 12-15 months to complete. Tata Motors said the demerger would have no adverse impact on employees, customers and business partners. Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company's three automotive business units are now operating independently and delivering consistent performance. He said the demerger will help the three companies to make use of the opportunities with enhanced focus and agility.