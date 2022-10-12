Tata Power arm, 75F Smart Innovations India sign MoU for automation & energy-efficiency solutions of commercial buildings

Tata Power Trading Company (TPTCL) on Tuesday announced that it signed an agreement with 75F Smart Innovations India to jointly promote building automation and energy-efficiency solutions in the commercial building space.

TPTCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, informed the exchanges that it would collaborate with 75F Smart Innovations India to provide energy-efficiency solutions across industry verticals including IT/information technology-enabled services (ITeS), banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), hospitality, health care, education, government and retail.

75F Smart Innovations is a leading Internet of Things (IoT)-based building management system firm headquartered in Washington DC.

Tata Power President for Transmission and Distribution Sanjay Banga said: "Collaborating with 75F unfolds avenues for TPTCL for greater adoption & propagation of energy efficiency initiatives. Implementation of smart technology will enable a smooth transition to sustainable alternatives for the commercial building segment."

The statement to the exchanges said the association would greatly help businesses to optimise their energy consumption and usage. With this, TPTCL and 75F Smart Innovations India shall jointly offer solutions in the space of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) optimisation and smart building automation powered by cutting-edge technologies like IoT, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML).

75F Founder and CEO Deepinder Singh said he was looking forward to greater penetration across India with the Tata Power Trading collaboration.

The statement said these solutions shall help commercial buildings with centrally AC spaces attain assured savings on their HVAC energy consumption, which constitutes 50 per cent or more of total building energy consumption. These solutions would also provide intelligent automation, analytics, and actionable insights regarding their facility and portfolio data.

Deepinder Singh said: "We seek to solve the growing challenges of energy wastage and the need for automation across the world. Toward this end, we are delighted to associate with a globally-renowned company like Tata Power Trading, on a joint mission to deliver on a triple bottom line: Making people more productive, companies more profitable, and the planet more sustainable."

( With inputs from ANI )

