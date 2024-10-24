Tate & Lyle launches pioneering new automated lab in Singapore for mouthfeel solutions

PRNewswire

London [UK], October 24: Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle or the Company), a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, is pleased to announce the launch of its new 'Automated Laboratory for Ingredient Experimentation', known as 'ALFIE', at its Customer Collaboration and Innovation Centre in Singapore. Through the pioneering use of automated robotics, ALFIE represents a revolution in the delivery of mouthfeel solutions for customers, providing faster and more accurate ingredient design and accelerating speed-to-market for new products. New robotics systems, to be used for the first time in the Food & Beverage industry, will redefine new product development and boost speed-to-market for Tate & Lyle's customers.

ALFIE, which represents a multi-million pound investment in innovation by Tate & Lyle, has the ability to run characterisation tests at around 10 times the current rate, and provides enhanced predictive modelling. It comprises two robotic systems with complete connectivity and seamless data flow for fast ingredient and solution design. By accelerating sample production, characterisation and modelling, the company will be able to trial new ingredients more efficiently and create new solutions for customers at greater pace.

This major investment by Tate & Lyle, with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), makes the Singapore lab Tate & Lyle's Asia Pacific hub for mouthfeel R&D and customer solutions. While ALFIE will be operated by Tate & Lyle's on-site scientists in Singapore, it is also connected to Tate & Lyle's Customer Collaboration and Innovation Centre in Hoffman Estates, near Chicago, US, where scientists will be able to operate ALFIE virtually.

Nick Hampton, Chief Executive, Tate & Lyle said:

"With this multi-million pound investment we are transforming the new product development process for our mouthfeel solutions, empowering our scientists to accelerate experiment design, analysis, and delivery of innovative solutions for customers.

"Our goal was to create a revolutionary tool that will better predict product performance in food manufacturing, allowing us to create faster and improved solutions to customer challenges. ALFIE's cutting-edge technology will enable us to push the boundaries of food innovation, speed up our customers' innovation cycles, improve consumer choice for healthier food and beverages, and help shape the future of the food industry."

Andrew Taylor, President, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America, Tate & Lyle said:

"ALFIE is a groundbreaking lab which we believe will redefine research and development in our industry. With automation and advanced data analytics at its core, ALFIE will accelerate innovation, enabling us to provide tailored solutions for our customers' most complex needs. ALFIE's unique system will offer our customers access to technology and insights they didn't have before.

"The launch of ALFIE positions our Singapore Customer Innovation and Collaboration Centre as a leading food innovation hub globally. It also aligns with Singapore's Food Manufacturing Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025 which charts the development of Singapore into a leading food and nutrition hub in Asia.

"If you consider that about 60% of the world's population lives within a five-hour flight of Singapore, the location for ALFIE places Tate & Lyle very much at the centre of the future of food globally."

Marcus Dass, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprises, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said:

"The opening of Tate & Lyle's new Automated Laboratory for Ingredient Experimentation (ALFIE) reflects Singapore's position as a trusted hub for the region and for cutting-edge innovation in the food and nutrition space. We look forward to the lab accelerating ingredient solution discoveries and enriching Asia's food innovation ecosystem."

About Tate & Lyle PLC:

Supported by our 160-year history of ingredient innovation, we partner with customers to provide consumers with healthier and tastier choices when they eat and drink. We are proud that millions of people around the world consume products containing our ingredients every day.

Through our expertise in sweetening, fortification, and texture, we develop ingredient solutions which reduce sugar, calories, and fat, add fibre and protein, and provide texture and stability in categories including beverages, dairy, bakery, snacks, soups, sauces, and dressings.

We have more than 3,300 employees working in around 58 locations in 39 countries, serving customers across 121 countries. Science, Solutions, Society is our brand promise and how we will achieve our purpose of Transforming Lives Through the Science of Food. By living our purpose, we believe we can successfully grow our business and have a positive impact on society. We live our purpose in three ways, by supporting healthy living, building thriving communities and caring for our planet.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2024, Tate & Lyle revenue from continuing operations totaled £1.65 billion. For more information, please visit www.tateandlyle.com or follow Tate & Lyle on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook or YouTube

