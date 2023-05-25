Tax exemption limit on leave encashment increased to Rs 25 lakh for non-government salaried employees

New Delhi [India], May 25 : The Ministry of Finance notified on Thursday has notified the increased limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement or otherwise of non-government salaried employees to Rs. 25 lakh that comes into effect from April 1, 2023.

The tax exemption on leave encashment of non-government salaried employees (in respect of the period of earned leave at his credit at the time of his retirement, whether on superannuation or otherwise) was earlier upto a limit of Rs.3 lakh only under section 10(10AA)(ii) of the Income-tax Act,1961(the Act).

In pursuance to the proposal in the Budget Speech, 2023, by the hon'ble FM, the Central Government has notified the increased limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement or otherwise of non-government salaried employees to Rs. 25 lakh w.e.f. 01.04.2023.

The aggregate amount exempt from income-tax under section 10(10AA)(ii) of the Act shall not exceed the limit of Rs. 25 lakh where any such payments are received by a non-government employee from more than one employer in the same previous year.

Further, the amount exempt from income-tax under section 10(10AA)(ii) of the Act shall not exceed the limit of Rs. 25 lakh as reduced by the tax exemption already allowed in the total income of the employee under section 10(10AA)(ii) of any previous year or years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, said "The limit of Rs 3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment on the retirement of non-government salaried employees was last fixed in the year 2002, when the highest basic pay in the government was Rs 30,000 pm (per month). In line with the increase in government salaries, I am proposing to increase this limit to Rs 25 lakh."

