Tax Lawyer, Aseem Chawla hosts 'Phool Asha Memorial Lecture'

'Phool Asha Memorial Lecture' was hosted today by Aseem Chawla, a renowned practicing tax lawyer & a noted author who has several acclaimed authorships to his credit.

The event was inaugurated with the Welcome Address & Opening Remarks by Dr Lalit Bhasin, an eminent figure in the field of law and is the President of the Society of Indian Law Firms.

Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Judge, Supreme Court of India delivered the Memorial Lecture on the theme, "Rule of Law as a Catalyst of Economic Prosperity in a Welfare Democracy".

Justice Ramasubramanian besides being a noted Jurist is also a scholarly author par excellence. He has authored a book in Tamil on the Principles of Law and Justice.

Justice Ramasubramanian divided his discourse in five parts: Meaning of Law, Rule of Law, Democracy & Welfare State, Economic Prosperity and the correlation between Rule of Law, Economic Prosperity and Welfare Democracy. He emphasized on the efficacy of Rule of Law, by stating that "Rule of Law is recognized by the system which begets three things, first - it ensures equality of all citizens before law, to the extent that the lawmakers are themselves bound by law, second- it ensures non-arbitrary form of government, third it prevents arbitrary exercise of power."

Justice Subramanian explained that "The underlying theme of Rule of Law is Equality and Equal Protection of Law."

His Lordship concluded his keynote address by asking the people to reflect on what they want through Rule of Law, whether it is prosperity, or happiness or peace. This is the question that we must ask ourselves.

Rule of Law is the backbone of a welfare state and enforcement of the Rule of Law is directly related to the economic development of a country.

India as a "Welfare State" provides for the welfare, or the well-being, of its citizens. The Constitution of India, 1950 embodies the modern concept of the Rule of Law with the establishment of a judicial system, working impartially & free from all influences and ascertaining good governance in the country, governed by the Rule of Law.

Efficient judicature is the most vital factor of the Rule of Law and more broadly for economic development. The judiciary has always been a proactive catalyst in ensuring that the social and economic well-being of a citizen is taken care of. Judicial efficiency is closely associated with the accessibility to Justice and the presence of an efficient system raises the confidence of people.

