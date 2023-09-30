TCS ends work from home policy, asks employees to join office starting October 1

India's largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ended the hybrid work policy for its employees and with effect from 1 October, all employees are asked to work from the office for five days a week. Currently, employees are attending the office for three days a week but the company ended the hybrid work model in an internal communication.

As communicated by the CEO and chief human resources officer (CHRO) in various townhalls, it is mandatory for all associates to attend office on all the working days (5 days per week if there are no holidays) starting 1 October 2023," news platform CNBC-TV18 quoted the official mail to the employees of TCS.The development is not surprising as TCS has been emphasizing the work from office model for a while now.As per the experts, WFH provides work flexibility but on the other hand companies and employees miss out on many intangible factors which are possible in offices only.