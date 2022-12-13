TCS partners with Gujarat government to impart digital skills in schools

IT services and consultancy major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Gujarat's Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat Council of School Education to train school students as well as teachers in new-age digital skills such as computational and design thinking.

According to a statement by TCS on Tuesday, TCS' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program will bring the company's flagship global initiatives - Ignite My Future and goIT - to students and teachers in Gujarat, helping build the next generation of thinkers and innovators.

TCS' Ignite My Future program is a pioneering effort to empower educators around the world through a unique approach that integrates computational thinking into core subjects like math, science, literacy, social studies, and arts.

The initiatives align with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), and look to inculcate global citizenship in students, building empathy towards critical issues in society and opening their minds to become problem solvers.

In addition, it aims to build awareness among students and prepare them for the new digital economy, the statement said.

"We are glad to be part of an initiative that works to add value to a student's education and help them build digital skills. The collaboration with the Gujarat government is part of our larger vision to empower people and communities. Our flagship programs - TCS Ignite My Future and goIT will be made available to 14,486 schools across Gujarat," Balaji Ganapathy, Global Head, of Corporate Social Responsibility, at TCS, was quoted in the statement.

"Through this teaching-learning process, we look forward to providing regional, national, and global platforms for teachers and students to showcase some of their notable efforts in their journey of computational thinking and design thinking. We are also looking to identify and build an expert team of teachers for the State Education Department to use as a resource team for the future," Balaji Ganapathy added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor