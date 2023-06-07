PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7: Women's Kabaddi League is going to happen in Dubai from 16th June to 30 June 2023. This league features 120 players across the nation for 8 different franchises. Rajasthan Raiders representing the wide and rich culture of Rajasthan, aims to promote the local development of Women Kabaddi in the state as well as increase the audience base for this sport. In this connection, Rajasthan Raiders Kabaddi Team unveiled their official Jersey and Anthem. Song and Jersey Event will be marking a significant milestone in the team's journey and reinforcing their commitment to excellence and sporting prowess by launching the Team Anthem and Team Jersey in front of 100+ people across Jaipur of varied domains such as HNIs, Sports Enthusiasts, Social Presenters, and Influencers.

Satish Patidar, Director and CEO of Rajasthan Raider, said in a Press conference today that Rajasthan Raiders is one of the strongest teams in the Women's Kabaddi League in this season. It has many national & state level kabaddi players in the team. The owner of Rajasthan Raiders Mr Satish Patidar, has a primary objective of creating this franchise, a community at the local level with an international platform to support and encourage women talent within Rajasthan. While talking about the jersey, it reflects the essence of the team. The jersey showcases a vibrant combination of colours that represent the rich heritage of Rajasthan. It symbolizes the strength, determination and unwavering passion of the players who proudly wear it, inspiring them to give their best on the kabaddi mat.

Rajasthan Raiders is backed by a qualified and magnificent coaching staff who had national-level coaching experience. Mr Keshav Mishra, the head coach for Rajasthan Raider, comes with a deep understanding of the game and strategic acumen. Ravita Fauzdar, assistant coach and Seema Taxak, physiotherapist, come with a long experience in Kabaddi. This trio of coaches will be giving the team strong training and guidance. Led by dynamic captain Raman, the team has exceptional qualities of athletics who are eager to showcase their talent in the upcoming season. The event will also offer a special opportunity for fans and supporters to interact with the players, witness thrilling demonstrations of kabaddi skills, and get a glimpse of the team's unwavering determination to succeed.

Rajasthan Raiders is a renowned Women's Kabaddi franchise team competing in the Women's Kabaddi League. With a commitment to excellence and a strong team ethos, Rajasthan Raiders aims to carve a niche for itself in the world of women's kabaddi, showcasing its players' incredible talent and determination.

We extend a warm invitation to all kabaddi enthusiasts and media representatives to join them at the jersey and song launch event and be a part of this momentous occasion.

