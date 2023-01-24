Teamology wins the Best Use of Facebook award at Afaqs Digies Digital Awards 2023 for 'Free Food for Everyone' ad campaign

Teamology Softech and Media Services, one of India's best PR agencies, has recently won the Afaqs! Best use of Facebook award under the social media category for their hugely successful social media campaign 'Free food for needy' for brand CSS Founder and it was felicitated by Co-founder and CEO Sreekant Khandekar.

Teamology Softech and media services is an end-to-end digital PR and marketing solutions company founded by Gulrez Alam and Badshah Ansari and is growing at an unprecedented pace.

"We are truly honoured and humbled with this award. To win amongst so many deserving nominations is certainly our honour and a source of inspiration for our team to perform better every day. Kudos to our clients who trusted us with their social media campaigns and to our team for the execution", said Gulrez Alam, CEO Teamology, in a statement.

Afaqs! Digies Digital Awards, started in the year 2014 honours innovative marketing communication efforts from brands, production companies, advertising agencies, design studios, and content producers. These include innovative social media use, combining several platforms, using hashtags, long-form video, and more.

The event took place on 23 January 2023 at Holiday Inn, Mumbai and was running to its 7th edition. Teamology has established itself as the top PR firm in India, and they have even larger ambitions for the future. Due to the company's excellent execution of digital PR efforts, it has received various awards. Teamology has been previously recognised by Mid-Day as the Iconic Digital PR Agency for 2020 and 2021.

Their digital campaign 'Free food for needy' was curated for their client CSS Founder which performed exceedingly well on digital platforms. It was such clearly thought out and executed campaigns that reined the company to bag the award.

"Our team is filled with pride to receive an advertising award. It is a dream come true for us and has pushed us to master this avenue of our services. We extend our gratitude to the jury for considering us worthy of the felicitation and we are grateful for our clients to show faith in our campaigns", said Co-Founder Badshah Ansari at the event.

The company's current unique selling propositions (USP) include a wide range of business communication services, branding solutions, PR content, digital marketing, SEO services, guest posts, promotions for movies and television shows, press events, advertising, election management, and much more.

As part of their focused CSR endeavors, Teamology recently joined hands with top website design firm CSS Founder as their official branding partner and covered the company's "Free Food For Needy" campaign.

