Techknowgreen Solutions Limited Secured work order worth Rs 53 Million (Inc. of Taxes)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Techknowgreen Solutions Limited, an environmental consulting Company, has received a prestigious work order for Disposal of Radioactive Spent catalyst and Safe Closure of Company from Gramercy Trade Industries Private Limited, Navi Mumbai.

The work order is for Rs 53 Million (Inc. of Taxes) and the timeline to complete the work is for six months.

The payment terms of Radioactive Spent catalyst:

1. 20 per cent advance along with work order

2. 30 per cent after Application to AERB

3. 20 per cent after assignment of officer from AERB/ BARC

4. 30 per cent after disposal of spent catalyst

The Payment terms of Safe Closure of Company:

1. 20 per cent Advance along with Work Order

2. 30 per cent Against submission of safe closure report

3. 50 per cent After permission of Closure

Prasad Pawar, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Techknowgreen Solutions Limited said, "This prestigious order is testament of our capability to take turnkey protects. This will enhance our scale and visibility and position us to cater to larger protects in times to come. We are confident that we would able to secure many more such contract which will enhance our capacity as well as our revenues and profits"

