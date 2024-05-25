Techknowgreen Solutions Reports Total Income of Rs 23.50 Cr and Net Profit of Rs 6.11 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India), May 25: Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd. (BSE - 543991), a premier environmental consulting firm in India, experienced in executing projects within the environmental sector reported an Audited Financial Results for FY24.

Key Financial Highlights

FY24

* Total Income of Rs 23.50 Cr, YoY growth of 58.10 per cent

* EBITDA of Rs 8.98 Cr, YoY growth of 37.26 per cent

* PAT of Rs 6.11 Cr, YoY growth of 35.36 per cent

* EPS of Rs 9.66, YoY growth of 9.02 per cent

Note: 1. FY23 (12M) financials have been taken from Prospectus filed as on September 12, 2023 during IPO filling

2. FY23 (89D) The Company was incorporated by the conversion of partnership firm to public limited company w.e.f. 02/01/2023. Therefore, Financial year FY23 (89D) period consists of 89 days only.

Speaking on the performance, Prasad Pawar, CEO and Director, Techknowgreen Solutions Limited said, " We are pleased to announce our strong financial performance. Our commitment to excellence in environmental services, compliance, and sustainability is reflected in these results. The trust and confidence our esteemed clients place in our capabilities drive us to continue innovating and delivering satisfactory services.

Our diverse portfolio of projects not only strengthens our market position but also reinforces our dedication to delivering high-quality solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our clients and communities.

For greater transparency and comparative analysis, we have disclosed our FY23 financials for 89 days to accurately reflect our business performance as a public limited company."

