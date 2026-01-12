Techno Paints announces Sachin Tendulkar as its Brand Ambassador

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the brand ambassador of paints manufacturer Techno Paints and Chemicals. He will continue as the company's brand ambassador for three years. The company, which has established a stable position in the domestic paints sector for 25 years and is operating successfully in eight states, is looking to expand across the country with the addition of Sachin.

Techno Paints and Chemicals' Chairman Akuri Srinivas Reddy said, "We are honoured to collaborate with one of the world's most iconic cricketers and Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year with expansion and IPO, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us."

Earlier in 2023, the company announced the appointment of film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. He was the company's brand ambassador for a period of two years.

IPO to be launched this financial year

Techno Paints and Chemicals' Chairman Akuri Srinivas Reddy told the media on Saturday that the company will file DRHP in 2026-27. He said that the process will be completed in 2026-27 only. He revealed that Rs.500 crores will be raised through the IPO.

Targeting revenue of Rs.2,000 cr

The company earned a revenue of Rs 210 crore in 2024-25. It is expecting Rs 450 crore in the current financial year. Srinivas Reddy revealed that they are targeting to reach the Rs 2,000 crore level by 2029-30.

The Indian paint industry is worth Rs 90,000 crore and is growing at a rate of 5-9 per cent annually. The per capita consumption of paints worldwide is 15 litres per year. In India, it is only 4.5 litres. Srinivas Reddy said that there is immense potential in this sector domestically.

Plans to expand into new markets

Techno Paints manufactures decorative, industrial and speciality paints. It has made its mark in the special texture finishes and construction chemicals segments. It is offering over 3,000 shades of decorative paints. The company has its own research and development centre in Hyderabad. And a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Pashamylaram near Hyderabad. It is currently operating in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, and Chandigarh. It is determined to expand to Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year. It has decided to enter the Middle East in 2026-27.

About Techno Paints

Hyderabad-based Techno Paints has already completed more than 1,250 projects so far. It has painted buildings in the residential, commercial, industrial and hospitality sectors, covering an area of 180 crore square feet. Currently, 175 painting projects are ongoing in various states. Painting work has also started for 26,065 schools in Telangana. More than 5,000 expert painters are employed by the company. Srinivas Reddy revealed that they have become a top brand in the market due to their international standards and timely project completion. The company began its journey in 2001 with 10 people. Today, it continues to thrive with over 450 employees.

