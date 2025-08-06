Technoflex Steel India Pvt Ltd Expands Footprint with New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in SEZ Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh

Pithampur, Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India]: Technoflex Steel India Pvt Ltd is pleased to announce that it will be building a new technologically sophisticated factory for electric conduit pipes in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Pithampur, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. It is a welcome step towards new business and industry concepts.

This new division will radically enhance the company’s growth, and it shows that Technoflex is dedicated to combining India’s industries with new ideas, world-class engineering, and long-term growth. The new factory will serve the domestic and export markets, and it will establish industry standards for product quality and operating performance.

Future-Ready Manufacturing: Helping Local Development

The new Pithampur unit would likely help the region grow by employing semi-skilled and skilled personnel and bettering the livelihood of people working in the logistics, raw material supply chains, and ancillary services.

The factory is situated in one of Central India’s most industrialized areas, and therefore, it ought to be able to recruit staff from Dhar, Indore, and the surrounding area. This will further support the local economy and foster business growth.

Committed to Export Readiness and Global Reach

The factory, once set up, will be made to deliver world-class electrical conduit pipes with international levels of durability and regulatory compliance. Emphasis will be placed on catering to large-scale infrastructure projects, smart cities, and premium power distribution networks for both the developed and the emerging economies.

Leveraging the benefits of SEZ status, Technoflex plans to rationalize global operations and enhance its export competitiveness in strategic markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

In keeping with the “Startup India” Vision

This proposal for expansion is entirely in line with the Startup India initiative of the Government of India, which aims to foster entrepreneurship, job creation, and innovation-led development.

The new plant will boast advanced engineering systems, automated quality control systems, and green manufacturing processes, making Technoflex one of India’s top industrial transformation leaders.

With a stellar history of providing precision-engineered steel conduit solutions, Technoflex Steel India Pvt Ltd aims to scale its operations while working towards supporting the vision of making India future-ready.

Innovation Hub and Product Diversification

Apart from mass production, the new facility is conceptualized as a centre of innovation, where the company will launch cutting-edge versions of conduit pipes, speciality fittings, and smart cable management systems. The company is also seeking strategic alliances and distribution partnership deals to bring these solutions to various industries like construction, telecom, EV charging infrastructure, and smart grids.

About Technoflex Steel India Pvt Ltd

Technoflex Steel India Pvt Ltd is a top-notch manufacturer of steel pipes, conduit systems, and electrical infrastructure components. With headquarters in Indore, the company has established itself as a precision engineering-based, product-strong, and customer-driven innovation-focused firm. From strong operating standards and a widening global reach, Technoflex keeps providing infrastructure-ready solutions, enabling industrial development in markets.

Reach out: info@technoflex.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor