Technology Startup 'Resollect' Secures Funding to Transform India's Debt Recovery Landscape

New Delhi [India], June 5: NPAs have been impacting the growth and profitability of India's banking sector. With more than 80% of SARFAESI cases disputed by borrowers and recovery timelines running into several years, financial institutions have been stuck in an inefficient loop that technology startup 'Resollect' hopes to solve.

Manually and branch-dependent processes not only breed inefficiencies in debt recovery but also leave banks vulnerable to huge regulatory risks due to compliance gaps. Over 40% of delayed cases could be processed just through the availability of automated workflows tracking actions and ensuring compliance, a bottleneck costing the industry millions every year.

Abhishek Rao, former consultant with the Boston Consulting Group and distressed investment professional saw the magnitude of this underserved market. Having seen firsthand how NPAs are managed by banks that have little or no technology integration, he seized a huge opportunity to revolutionize the space through automation and data-driven solutions.

"Current workflows in handling NPAs are fundamentally flawed," says Abhishek, an industry expert who also happens to be the All India Rank 2 holder in the Chartered Accountancy examinations. "Banks rely on Excel spreadsheets and manual procedures for something that ought to be highly automated and compliance-driven. This increases operational costs and also diminishes recovery efficiency."

Abhishek's 'Resollect' is the ultimate solution but in the approach of debt recovery by institutions. This AI-powered platform creates an integrated ecosystem for banks, legal teams, and recovery agencies, automating complex recovery processes while keeping full regulatory compliance. While current solutions mainly focus on early bucket collections, 'Resollect' takes on the much tougher late-stage recovery and secured lending management.

The platform's approach is indeed holistic, covering all the NPA lifecycle stages-from pre-collection risk assessment to post-write-off recovery plans. AI-driven segmentation and risk ranking allow lenders to detect imminent problem loans well before they become critical. The system's automated workflow capabilities eliminate many manual tasks, up to 60%, whereas real-time tracking ensures that no case slips through administrative cracks.

What differentiates 'Resollect' from other fintechs is its focus on a truly underserved market segment. Existing technology solutions in the financial services space primarily focus on consumer lending or early-stage collections; Abhishek and his team built specialized tools for the nuanced space of secured lending and agency management within post-NPA workflows.

A perfect illustration of this strategic approach is the strategy builder tool within the platform, which enables institutions to craft, implement, and fine-tune recovery strategies using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Ready-made templates alongside customizable parts guarantee fulfillment of even the most intricate regulatory demands while keeping the operation effective. The system will automatically generate triggers for specific intervals and standardize processes to perpetually comply with RBI and SARFAESI requirements.

Abhishek's vision has recently been validated with a pre-seed funding round led by the well-known venture capital firm Antler, along with strategic angel investors such as senior chartered accountant Mr. Sudhir Prabhu and others. This fund will help 'Resollect' improve product offerings and broaden service capabilities in the niche NPA management space.

"What truly stood out to us about Resollect was not just the scale of the opportunity, but the sharp clarity of the team's vision. They're addressing one of the most intricate and underserved challenges in lending with a highly strategic, tech-powered approach. By seamlessly connecting fragmented players, from NBFCs and recovery agencies to auction participants, Resollect is building the foundation for a more transparent, efficient, and scalable recovery ecosystem. The team's deep industry expertise and hands-on operational experience give them a unique competitive edge, and we're confident they are well-positioned to become a key enabler of India's financial infrastructure," says Nitin Sharma, Partner at Antler in India.

The impact of such technological intervention is realized not just in operational efficiency but also in recovery outcomes. Industry statistics indicate that a best-recovery process can drive costs down by nearly 30% while bottom-line performance gets boosted by 2% and lending capacity increases by another 8%. In an industry that plays with thousands of crores in distressed assets, these tweaks translate into massive economic benefits.

'Resollect' offers a rich functionality for all the pain points experienced with traditional recovery processes. With automated notice generation, there is no room for error in compliance. Structured updates along with order summaries are provided through real-time tracking of cases. Recovery marketplace within the platform connects institutions to verified legal vendors and recovery agents, thereby automating task delegation and performance evaluation.

Such demand will only grow for innovative NPA management solutions as India's financial sector continues to evolve and the regulatory framework becomes increasingly complex.

