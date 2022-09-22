Techurate introduces Smart Branch to enhance Customer Experience

Techurate Systems Pvt Ltd, a Global Smart Banking technology company has launched its Smart Branch WORK in the Indian market. Techurate identified an opportunity in the Indian market to meet the needs of customers that expect a paper-free and easy way to bank and set out a plan to deliver a digital offering, called Smart Branch.

Techurate's Smart Branch Solution streamlines and automates teller operations and provides in-branch self-service options to help Banks better serve customers more quickly and efficiently. Smart Branch is an intelligent automation solution for Banks to digitalize customer interactions ranging from onboarding, deposits, withdrawals, etc. It helps replace paper-based systems and promotes Green Banking. The solution comprises of paperless Workflow Management Solutions, Smart Operations, and Smart Assistants.

Commenting on the same Harshvardhan Pusala Founder & Managing Director, Techurate Systems Private Limited said "Customers expectations for better services and greater user experience is a continuous journey and not a destination. We at Techurate, are constantly working with the banking industry meet these demands and increase their agility to build a solid foundation for the future of banking. Techurate's Smart Branch provides banks with a single omni-channel platform, which will enable banks to streamline customer journeys across devices and channels".

Smart Branch services are designed to provide a banking experience while on the go. The ability to meet with banking staff in paperless branches adds to the convenience of fully digitalized operations. Customer service staff can now focus on one-on-one consultation rather than back-end chores with the implementation of Techurate's Smart Branch solutions. This will help banks in automation of provisioning, management, and scaling of applications.

Techurate has successfully implemented this solution for the Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco), in Zambia. It is licensed by the Bank of Zambia, the central bank and national banking regulator. Zanaco has more than 70 branches and 8000 express agents to serve its customers. Techurate's Smart Branch has not only created a self-service interface for clients, but it has also replaced paper-based forms with digital ones and given bankers a single view of customer information. Because the smart branch automates the workflow by decreasing manual transactions, the manned tellers at the branch have been significantly reduced.

The paperless workflow Management Solution automates processes in the middle and back offices. As access to the core system is restricted, banking transactions are more secure. The solution's intuitive user interface allows bank employees to complete transactions right after implementation.

Techurate is a Global Smart Banking technology company with a fine blend of technology skills, strong domain knowledge, 500+ years of industry experience in IT. Techurate has worked in several highly under-banked nations and has successfully leveraged the power of Digital in bringing a vast audience into the organised banking fold. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company has served around 250+ Banks and Financial Institutions across 15+ geographies globally in a short span.

With its flagship products and services, the company has scripted several success stories in emerging markets like Zambia , Cameroon, Botswana, that they are looking to repeat in Latin America and India.

Techurate provides highly customised Digital Banking Technology Solutions for Banks and Financial Institutions that systematically deliver greater agility, measurable business value and enhanced customer experience. For further information visit the website

