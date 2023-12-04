TECNO Sets the Bar High With SPARK GO 2024 and Its Segment 1st 90hz DOT in Display With Dynamic Port at Rs 6,699

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 4: TECNO, the global smartphone brand revolutionizes the sub-7K smartphone segment by launching SPARK GO 2024 - 'Bharat ka Apna SPARK', priced aggressively starting at Rs 6,699.

Since the SPARK GO series burst onto the scene in 2020, it's been a total game-changer, setting trends and shaking up the tech scene with its innovative features, all while keeping the price tag within reach of majority of Indians. And guess what? The SPARK GO 2024 is here to take things up a notch!

Designed to match the vibes of Aspirational Bharat, the SPARK GO 2024 doesn't just tick the boxes; it brings in a whole bunch of segment-first features for an epic experience that covers everything from work to entertainment. Plus, it won't break the bank, with the 3GB RAM+64GB ROM variant coming in at just Rs 6,699!

Commenting on the new entrant of the SPARK series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India said, "The debut of the revolutionary SPARK GO 2024 represents a pivotal stride in our overarching mission to promote adoption of technology throughout the nation. This innovative smartphone stands as a beacon in redefining accessibility, simultaneously introducing unprecedented features to a more extensive demographic. Our unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide underscores our dedication to ensuring advanced technology is within reach for everyone. The SPARK GO 2024 serves as a testament to our relentless pursuit of empowering every Indian, providing them with a device that seamlessly integrates premium features into their daily lives."

The SPARK GO 2024 is set to go live on nearby retail outlets and Amazon starting 7th December 2023.

Key USPs of TECNO SPARK GO 2024:

* Smooth Moves with 90Hz DOT-IN Display and Dynamic Port

Get ready for a visual feast on the 6.56" Dot-In display with Panda screen protection - durable and immersive, just what the users need. The segment-first 90Hz display takes the scrolling experience to the next level, making everything smoother. And the Dynamic Port feature? It adds a fun twist to notifications, making the phone feel like it's in on the action.

* Fingerprint Magic on the Side

Who needs a fingerprint sensor on the back when you can have it on the side for a more premium experience? The SPARK GO 2024 rocks an anti-oil side fingerprint sensor - which is fast, reliable, and secure. Say goodbye to awkward unlocking moments and hello to a smoother, premium interface.

* Party in Your Pocket with DTS Dual Stereo Speakers

Turn up the volume with the SPARK GO 2024! The segment 1st DTS Dual Stereo Speakers are no joke - 400 per cent louder sound* means the videos, calls, and all entertainment sessions just got an epic upgrade. Users can immerse themselves in clearer and louder audio, whether it is while binging on content, hopping on video calls, or just vibing to their favorite tunes.

* More Storage for the Ultimate Mobile Experience

Why settle for ordinary when you can have a phone tailored to your needs? SPARK GO 2024 ensures super-smooth app switching and lightning-fast responses, all while making sure users have plenty of space for all their awesome stuff with 3 memory variants- 3GB+64GB, 8GB+64GB, and 8GB+128GB. Users can immerse themselves in the ultimate mobile experience - more storage means more memories to capture, store, and share! While the introductory price for the 3GB+64GB variant has been set at Rs 6,699, the prices for the 8GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB configurations will be revealed at a later date.

