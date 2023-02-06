TECNO to launch flagship foldable smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor at MWC 2023

TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, announced that its first-ever left-right foldable smartphone, the PHANTOM V Fold, will launch on February 28 at MWC Barcelona 2023. The device will be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and will set a new standard for premium user experience with incredible performance capabilities.

PHANTOM is a premium technology sub-brand of TECNO. Its growing range of genre-defining smartphones with phenomenal premium performance capabilities goes hand-in-hand with the continuous evolution of MediaTek's top-of-the-line 5G smartphone chipset. The development of ever more powerful processors enables PHANTOM to continue in its pursuit of even more premium performance and even greater technologies. As the world's first left-right foldable smartphone to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, the two brands are pushing boundaries together to deliver the ultimate user experience.

"We are delighted to be marking another exciting and important milestone together with MediaTek with the launch of the PHANTOM V Fold. In developing the world's first left-right foldable smartphone to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, we are underlining our firm belief in the ability of this partnership to continue delivering unparalleled experiences to our customers around the world." said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is a dual-5G processor with dual-SIM functionality customized for its large-screen design, boasting an overall AnTuTu test score of over 1.08 million points, one of only two processors in the world to exceed the one-million-point mark. While foldable devices often suffer from high power consumption due to their large-screen designs and customized functions, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ ensures remarkable performance with lower power consumption thanks to its advanced 4nm manufacturing process and architectural design. The device's sophisticated engineering provides users with a seamless experience when switching between the main and secondary screens, with easy multi-tasking between games and video playback.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor provides the foundation of excellent performance needed for the smartphones of today," said Finbarr Moynihan, Vice President, Corporate Marketing of MediaTek. "This chip enables TECNO to bring the PHANTOM V Fold to market with a powerful flagship experience, and we look forward to the continuation of this valuable collaboration."

TECNO and MediaTek's firm partnership extends to MWC Barcelona 2023, where there will be close interaction between the brands, while the groundbreaking new PHANTOM V Fold powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor will also be officially launched at the event. Celebrating the best of TECNO's spirit of innovation, guests are invited to attend the official launch on February 28 at 15:30 in Hall 6, Theatre 1, Fira Gran Via.

To apply to attend the PHANTOM V Fold official launch, please visit:https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/tecno-phantom-v-fold-global-launch

