TECNO's CAMON 20 Premier 5G Shines with Android 14

New Delhi [India], October 10: TECNO, a global premium smartphone brand, announced the highly-awaited Android 14 release for the CAMON 20 Premier 5G today, supported by TECNO's own HiOS 13.6. This significant update brings a suite of exciting features designed to elevate the user experience to unprecedented levels, making TECNO among the first brands to offer Android 14.

HiOS 13.6 Key optimizations:

* Game Assistant Panel: A Game Changer for Gamers

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G's update introduces an enhanced Game Assistant Panel, promising to revolutionize your gaming experience. This update streamlines access to frequently used gaming functions, such as screenshots, recording, memory cleanup, and brightness lock, making gaming more efficient and convenient. Moreover, gamers can look forward to additional features that help them excel in competitive and strategy games, offering performance control with Power Saving, Performance, and Balanced Mode and various other gameplay enhancements for a competitive edge. The framework now supports the future integration of various gaming-related functions, ensuring that the CAMON 20 Premier 5G remains a top choice for gamers.

* Visual: Clock and Weather Widget

The update also includes a visually appealing Clock and Weather Widget. This update introduces new widget types, including the Weather Calendar Clock Combo Card, which provides a comprehensive display of time and weather information, and the Dual City Weather Card, displaying weather for the user's current location and selected additional cities.

* Multi-Tasking Mode

The update for the CAMON 20 Premier 5G introduces several exciting features to enhance user productivity and convenience. Users can enjoy a more productive experience with the Split-Screen mode, which allows them to adjust window proportions using a draggable middle bar. Additionally, the update enables the simultaneous opening of two mini-windows with Mini-Window functionality, making multitasking effortless - for example, users can open two WhatsApp mini-windows for seamless task management. The Mini-Window - App Dual-Opening feature makes it easy to take advantage of dual-app mode. Moreover, users can customize their screen layout for optimum usability with Split-Screen Window Adjustment.

* Enhanced AI Gallery

The AI Gallery app now is designed to become a customer favourite. From collating the memories and creating themed videos using the captured moments from special occasions, travel adventures, and more. The memories are created for users looking to relive their most treasured experiences in a creative and meaningful way.

TECNO's commitment to providing an exceptional Android experience is evident in this comprehensive update, catering to a diverse range of user preferences, whether it's gaming, staying informed about the weather, or multitasking seamlessly. With the latest Android release and regular security updates, TECNO aims to enhance the user experience and strengthen the trust it shares with its customers.

