TECNO's Festive Treat: Get the Best Deals on Premium Smartphones

New Delhi [India], October 10: TECNO, the globally renowned smartphone brand, has announced a slew of exciting deals this festive season. Adding to the celebratory mood, TECNO is rolling out incredible discounts on its smartphone lineup, making it the perfect time for customers for their next upgrade. Among all the remarkable deals, the spotlight is on the groundbreaking TECNO PHANTOM V FOLD, V FLIP, and the feature-packed TECNO POVA 5 Pro and POVA 5. Customers can avail of attractive prices on the purchase of TECNO smartphones on Amazon.

With offers on the latest TECNO smartphones, customers can upgrade their smartphone experience with a range of feature-rich and budget-friendly devices.

TECNO PHANTOM V FOLD - Experience the future at an unbeatable price

TECNO PHANTOM V FOLD is the best choice for consumers with a 7.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED primary display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. For customers looking for a futuristic smartphone experience, this foldable device is a technological marvel. The PHANTOM V FOLD runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with HiOS 13 Fold UI, ensuring a seamless and innovative user experience. Presenting the largest display in a made-in-India fold phone, PHANTOM V FOLD allows several functionalities like split screens, picture-in-pictures, and drag-and-drop, catering to all multitasking needs.

During the sale period, the TECNO PHANTOM V FOLD will be available at a never-before price of INR 78,499 for customers buying with an SBI credit or debit card. Additionally, buyers can avail of an exclusive exchange discount of INR 1000 along with an option of a no-cost EMI for the 6-month period, making it a perfect in pocket smartphone for users at this price range.

TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP - Flip in Style with Exclusive Offers

The latest foldable smartphone by TECNO, the PHANTOM V FLIP is a must-have featuring a 1.32-inch AMOLED cover display and a high-strength ultra-thin glass internal display. With the perfect-in-pocket design it caters to fashion-forward users, this smartphone is for those who appreciate style and innovation. The PHANTOM V FLIP boasts a versatile camera system with a 64MP + 13MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera with a front flash, perfect for capturing stunning photos in any situation. Additionally, it is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8050 and comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This Android 13 smartphone is based on the new HiOS 13.5 operating system ensuring seamless user experience. Further, with 2 Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches, the smartphone holds the promise of reliability to its user as well.

During this sale period, the TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP will be available at a price of INR 54,999 and can avail INR 1500 discount when buying with an SBI credit or debit card. They can avail of an additional exchange discount of INR 4500 as well on their purchase. Making it even easier to own a TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP, there will also be an option of a no-cost EMI for the 12-month period.

Unbeatable Offers on TECNO POVA 5 Series

Are you looking for a powerful, premium design and budget-friendly smartphone? Look no further! TECNO is delighted to offer exceptional discounts on the POVA 5 series, making it the perfect time to own one of these feature-packed devices. With its octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a substantial segment-first 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, the POVA 5 is a powerhouse designed to keep up with all daily tasks and gaming needs.

During the sale period, the TECNO POVA 5 will be available at a special price of INR 11,399. Customers can avail of an additional INR 1000 discount when buying with an SBI credit or debit card, along with options of a no-cost EMI for the 3-month period as well.

On the other, The POVA 5 Pro with a beautiful arc interface, supported by RGB light, will be available at a never-before price of INR 13,899 and INR 15,399 for 8GB+128GB & 8GB+256GB respectively. Customers can avail an additional INR 1000 discount when buying with an SBI credit or debit card. Moreover, there is an option of a no-cost EMI for the 3-month period, making it easier than ever to own a TECNO POVA 5 Pro.

The phone offers a smooth experience with its octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage capacities, along with segment-first 68W charging speed. It boasts a 50MP primary camera, and a 16MP selfie camera with an LED flash, and runs on the latest Android 13 operating system.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a cutting-edge and stylish device at an unbeatable price! These offers are available for a limited time, so hurry and make your purchase today to enjoy the best discounts on TECNO smartphones.

