TECNO's Phantom Pioneers Campaign celebrates remarkable Indians with its recently launched PHANTOM X2 Pro

TECNO, a leading global smartphone giant, has brought Indian pioneers to the fore with its creative marketing campaign "Phantom Pioneers" and is celebrating them with its new PHANTOM X2 Pro. The new smartphone is a game-changer in the flagship segment, and with its recent debut marks the brand's entry into the premium smartphone segment in India. TECNO's philosophy of "Stop at Nothing" is a metaphor for inner soaring strength and it is consistent with the campaign's focus on celebrating extraordinary people. The Social campaign through a series of videos showcases the journey of industry pioneers, including Masaba Gupta, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Aditya seal, Shirley Setia, Shivesh Bhatia and Raj Abhinav who revealed their stories from being ordinary to inspiration. In light of this campaign, which is intended to redefine the smartphone experience, TECNO in collaboration with GQ hosted an enthralling event "Pioneer Power Fest", building a community of like-minded innovators from across genres. The event was one-of-its-kind rendezvous and was attended by several A-list celebrities, including Harshvardhan Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Rohit Saraf, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aahana Kumra, as well as social media influencers, and tech enthusiasts. The upscale event highlighted the common synergies between the PHANTOM X2 Pro and the renowned Indian pioneers who are setting the pace in their respective fields. The PHANTOM X2 series' flagship model, the PHANTOM X2 Pro, was introduced in India on January 24, 2023. PHANTOM X2 Pro is a milestone product and is the first gadget in TECNO's global premium branding strategy. It has a number of features that are firsts for the industry including the World's first camera-grade retractable portrait lens, dual curved AMOLED screen, and Dimensity 9000 5G processor. Innovative, stylish and passionate are three revolutionary qualities of the PHANTOM X2 Pro. Talking in detail about the campaign, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile said, "Pioneer Power fest, the platform is extremely special for us as we present to you PHANTOM X2 Pro, a game-changer with innovation at its core. The phone comes with World's First Retractable camera for amazing portraits. The idea is to deliver premium experiences to an increasing number of users whose smartphones serve as their primary gadgets for taking professional photographs on the go. The smartphone is the perfect amalgamation of advanced technology and uniquely crafted design with unprecedented features. The phone has one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets ever, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset, which is unparalleled in speed, performance, energy efficiency and much more." The Next PHANTOM Pioneer programme is looking for stories of Indians who never give up in response to the idea of TECNO India's spirit of "Paying Tribute to Pioneers". Those who wish to stand out as a brand pioneer can register themselves on the microsite and may submit their information and pioneer slogan. The entry with the most likes advances to the next round. The winner of this innovative and unique campaign would get an opportunity to become the face of the next PHANTOM X series.

