Tejas Networks recognized for technology excellence at India Mobile Congress and Network X events

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it won two prestigious awards for its optical and broadband innovations at national and international events last week. The company was recognized for its 'Leading PON-based Smart City' solutions at the Network X event held in Paris and its flagship TJ1600 optical and packet transmission product was selected as the 'Best Indian IPR of the Year in Telecom' at the India Mobile Congress (IMC), New Delhi. Tejas had a prominent presence at both the events and its booth attracted many senior government dignitaries, key telco decision makers and industry luminaries both from India and abroad.

Anand Athreya, CEO & Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, "The IMC and Network X awards reaffirm our ability to deliver smart and comprehensive network infrastructure solutions that enable telcos, broadband operators and governments build high-capacity and cost-efficient fiber networks to deliver premium services and fuel local economies. The company had a highly impactful show at the two events which provided us a great opportunity to strengthen our global branding and customer relationships by showcasing our leading-edge network portfolio and extensive R&D capabilities in cellular, optical, broadcast and satellite communication technologies. We are committed to sustain and build on this momentum to realize our vision to be a global top-tier telecom and networking OEM in the coming years."

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted at the enthusiastic response and industry accolades we received at IMC and Network X, two highly reputed global telecom sector events in Asia and Europe. The awards underscore our growing stature as a leading global supplier of innovative wireline and wireless product offerings. Further, the events served as a great platform to display several recent additions to our network portfolio in diverse areas such as advanced multi-band 4G/5G radios, multi-technology 5G xHaul using WDM, xPON and IP/MPLS, and multi-terabit optical transmission with C+L band support."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

