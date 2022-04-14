Telecommunication Engineering Centre renews SGS's designation and expands scope as a Conformity Assessment Body

is pleased to announce that the Telecommunication Engineering Centre, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India has renewed SGS's designation as a Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) with expanded scope for EMI/EMC and Safety Testing.

This recognition is renewed for the SGS Electrical and Electronics laboratory located in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The TEC is the technical wing of the DoT and provides technical support to DoT and other government departments. It formulates technical specifications in the form of standards of various telecommunication technologies for telecom equipment, networks, systems and services to be deployed in the Indian Telecom Network, in harmony with International Standards after wide stakeholder consultations.

As an approved CAB by the TEC, SGS India can support telecommunication equipment manufacturers with testing of equipment as per the guidelines of Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) in India. The scope of testing services that can be provided by SGS India under MTCTE covers Safety Testing as well as EMI/EMC Testing of telecommunication equipment including automotive electronics like vehicle tracking devices.

Compliance with MTCTE guidelines, including Testing and Certification, is mandatory for all telecom equipment that are used or capable of being used with any telegraph established, maintained or worked under the license granted by the Central Government.

The MTCTE guidelines are established to:

Ensure that any telecom equipment does not degrade the performance of the existing network to which it is connected.

Ensure the safety of the end-users.

Protect users and general public by ensuring that radiofrequency emissions from equipment do not exceed prescribed standards.

Ensure that telecom equipment complies with the relevant national and international regulatory standards and requirements.

Speaking about this recognition, Dipjyoti Banerjee, Executive Director - SGS India, said: "This recognition with expanded service scope strengthens our position as a leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company supporting the Electrical & Electronics industry with services to ensure world-class quality and safety of telecom equipment delivered to customers."

SGS supports the Electrical and Electronics industry with various solutions to meet their requirements. Through its global network of local teams, SGS can ensure expertise in the fields of regulation and compliance, safety, performance, EMC and chemistry, energy efficiency and sustainability for electrical and electronic products. These services ensure that customers benefit from customized plans to resolve multiple challenges, including enhanced product performance, improved product quality, reduced failure rates and increased customer experience.

