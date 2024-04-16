Telekonnectors signs with Redington as its distribution partner

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16: Telekonnectors (TLK) has officially announced that Redington India has become the National Distributor for TLK's entire range of Professional communication devices. These devices span across the Audio, Video, and Hardware security lines of business.

TLK Professional offers an impressive lineup of products, including Headsets, SIP phones, Webcams, and IT hardware security solutions. Their commitment to world-class performance and better return on investment (ROI) has solidified long-term relationships with Global CX corporations, BFSI companies, Technology and Consulting firms, and Government departments. TLK's support programs, such as TLK NQAW+® and TLK Green®, contribute to a responsible and sustainable ecosystem for their valued customers.

Mr. Karthik Krishna, the MD & CEO of TLK, considers this partnership a significant milestone. He believes that Redington's extensive reach and professional team will enhance TLK's reach to customers nationwide. TLK's exciting product offerings and upcoming releases align well with Redington's network, including their participation in the "Make in India" program.

About Redington: Redington, a thriving US$9.92 billion technology solution provider, collaborates with 290 international brands in the IT and mobility spaces across 38+ markets. Their mission is to reduce technology friction by facilitating seamless adoption through a blend of technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

