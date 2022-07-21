Terumo India signs a new strategic commercial distribution partnership with Sensible Medical Innovations

the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has signed a partnership with Sensible Medical Innovations, the market leader in medical radar monitoring and imaging technology (ReDS™), that grants it exclusive distribution rights for ReDS Pro™ and knowledge-sharing of ReDS™ technology in India.

ReDS™ Pro is used to measure the absolute lung fluid volume in patients, which has strong correlation with symptoms of Coronary Heart Failure (CHF). It is a non-invasive method that takes only 45 seconds to measure. Lung fluid assessment with ReDS™ Pro is proven to be as accurate as that measured by a CT scan. Periodic monitoring through ReDS™ Pro and titration of medicines in heart failure patients can potentially reduce hospitalization rates by 30 per cent. ReDS™ technology has been adapted for medical use from an Israeli military application where it was used to see through walls.

Making the announcement, Shishir Agarwal, MD of Terumo India, said, "We are delighted to introduce ReDS™ Pro, which represents the gold standard for monitoring and managing heart failure patients, to Indian healthcare. We look forward to working with Sensible Medical in bringing the ReDS™ Pro device to every hospital in India to support them in managing their patients more effectively."

Commenting on the development, Amir Ronen, Sensible Medical's CEO said, "There is a severe need for a reliable tool to assess and monitor pulmonary congestion, which is paramount to guide heart failure treatment. We are excited to work together with Terumo India in this new long-term partnership, to make ReDS™ Pro available in India and improve patient care."

Heart failure is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases for elders. Caregivers today do not have an effective tool to keep patients at their equilibrium and thereby reduce hospital readmissions and provide better quality of life. ReDS™ technology is the first accurate, absolute and actionable tool for periodic assessment of pulmonary congestion monitoring and guide management. It has been proven to reduce readmissions in various clinical studies and is used in over 100 care centers around the world.

