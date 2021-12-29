Thaagam Foundation bestowed presents to destitute children on the eve of Christmas

Thaagam Foundation took up the initiative to give free gifts to more than 200 indigent homeless children on the occasion of Christmas.

Through more than 150 Thaagam Foundation volunteers, they serve over 100 rural and slum regions in and around Chennai, directly impacting over 5000 people every day. They are making these efforts to improve the well-being of all living things.

This holiday season, the foundation has also been feeding the homeless stray dogs. Not only do they feed them, but also find, research, and rescue them. They concentrate on meeting the basic requirements of every person who is in pain.

Their approach is holistic and works in a hands-on manner. Thaagam Foundation is on the ground, where it counts the most for the most vulnerable. Both families and communities benefit from the services. It is a non-profit organization that helps disadvantaged children, abandoned people, and stray dogs.

Talking about their vision, the founder of Thaagam Foundation said, "We envisage a society in which the world's most vulnerable people are able to pull themselves out of poverty, hunger, and lack of basic necessities. By giving food, we aid in the creation of a healthy life for their families and communities, both now and in the future.

With your help, we are working to improve the lives of people, animals, and our environment on a global scale. We can minimize societal imbalances by working together and inspiring others to join the good fight for a better future. To instill a tremendous sense of awareness in people's thoughts so that we can communicate the value of our organization in serving humanity through social media."

It is dedicated to improving the lives of all living creatures. Thaagam is a good channel for compassionate people who want to feed people, stray dogs, and plant trees. They conduct the study, rescue, and identify people's needs, as well as stray dogs and abandoned pets.

Thaagam Foundation (www.thaagam.org) is a charitable or not-for-profit organization that is registered as a Sec.8 company under the Companies Act of 2013. The Commissioner of Income Tax has also issued them a 12A Certificate.

The foundation is honored to be a part of the United Nations Organization's worldwide compact activities.

This story is provided by TPT.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor