The 27th National Youth Festival was successfully held in Nashik from 12-16 January, 2024

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: The 27th National Youth Award was successfully held in Nashik from 12-16 January 2024, during the 4th day of the National Festival. Fifteen youth from across the country were honored with the National Youth Award 2021 during this event, presented by the esteemed Hon.Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr. Nisith Pramanik. The ceremony was attended by Hon. Ms. Vanita Sood, Director of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Hon. Mr. Radhakrishna Game, Commissioner of the respective department, and Hon. Dr. Suhas Diwase, the respected Sports Commissioner of Maharashtra.

The recipients of the National Youth Award during the National Youth Festival in Nashik are as follows:

Mr. Adhi Daiv (17), Gurugram, Haryana

He has rendered distinguished voluntary service in the field of Environment Conservation. He is on a mission to green the dessert in Rajasthan. He was awarded with Gold Crest Award in year 2022 for his Project Urvara. He won the first prize in School Champ for Climate Action in partnership with United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan. He also won first prize in University of Sydney India Innovation Challenge 2021. He secured second place in Action for Nature 2022 International young Eco- Hero Awards.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Adhi Daiv is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Ankit Singh (29), Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh

He has rendered distinguished social service in the field of Cleanliness, Blood donation, awareness rallies, health camps, Immunization & sanitation programmes, summer camps, etc. He has organized career guidance programmes and personality development workshops for student from rural areas.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Ankit Singh is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Bisathi Bharat (28), Anantapuram, Andhra Pradesh

He has rendered untiring, voluntary and dedicated services in the field of Youth Empowerment and Community Development. As a part of Beat Covid Campaign Initiative, he coordinated formation and functioning of five student volunteer teams in the area of Hospital Management and supporting Covid affected families. He is recipient of “Princess Diana Award” 2021.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Bisathi Bharath is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Keval Kishorbhai Pavara (27), Botad, Gujarat

He has displayed exemplary leadership qualities in the field of Environment, blood donation, Social services, etc. He was appointed as a Youth Ambassador of India for the World Summit for Peace organized by International Human Right Commission. He is recipient of Gujarat State NSS Award, 2016-17.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Keval Kishorbhai Pavra is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Ms. Sushri Pallavi Thakur (26), Pathankot, Punjab

She is one of the youngest of the youngest Sarpanch of Punjab. She has been actively involved in the developmental work of her panchayat- ‘Hara’ in terms of education, women empowerment, development of roads, dispensary, etc.

In recognition of her outstanding social services to the community, Ms. Pallavi Thakur is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Prabhat Phogat (25), Jhajjar, Haryana

Pursuing his passion for bee farming, he has adopted this profession at very young age. He has 8 years of experience in Bee- farming. As a young entrepreneur from a rural area of Haryana, he has motivated young farmers to adopt bee-keeping as a full time profession.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Parbhat Phogat is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Ram Babu Sharma (28), Jaipur, Rajasthan

He has demonstrated exemplary qualities in the field of social work. He has been working dedicatedly for Women Empowerment, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Drug de-addiction Campaign, Health and Education, Environment and Water Conservation, Youth Empowerment, Girl education, Fit India Movement, etc.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Ram Babu Sharma is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Rohit Kumar (29), Chandigarh

He has rendered distinguished social services in the field of Environment Sustainability, Blood Donations & Awareness Camps, Education, Health & Hygiene, etc. He has actively served the humanity by rendering selfless service to the Indian Red Cross Society, Chandigarh in dead body management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Rohit Kumar is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Ms. Sakshi Anand (26), Patna, Bihar

She is an active member of “ProBono Club” which spreads awareness about Fundamental Rights, Right to Education, Child Abuse, good and bad touch among the students and villagers.

In recognition of her outstanding social services to the community, Ms. Sakshi Anand is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Samrat Basak (28), Dhalai, Tripura

He has displayed distinguished voluntary service in the field of social work and formation, monitoring and strengthening of network of rural youth clubs in Tripura. He also planted about 3000 trees in various places of Ambasa block, Tripura. He collected 800kg of single-use plastic in Swachh Bharat Campaign in 2021.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Samrat Basak is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Satyadev Arya (30), Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

He has demonstrated distinguished voluntary service in the field of Women Empowerment, Population Control, Swachhata Abhiyan, Nasha Mukti Abhiyan, etc.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Satya Dev Arya is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Ms. Vaishnavi Shyam Gotmare (26), Akola, Maharashtra

She has rendered distinguished social services for youth empowerment, women empowerment, empowerment of marginalized sector of society, blood donation, etc.

In recognition of her outstanding social services to the community, Ms. Vaishnavi Shyam Gotmare is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020- 21.

Ms. Vidhi Subhash Palsapure (26), Latur, Maharashtra

She has rendered distinguished social services in the field of education for poor and underprivileged. She has guided and encouraged students to pursue a particular career that matches their own potential. She has shown commendable commitment and devotion in the field of academics and social work.

In recognition of her outstanding social services to the community, Ms. Vidhi Subhash Palsapure is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Ms. Vinisha Umashankar (17), Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu

She has rendered distinguished services in the field of Environment Conservation and Innovation. Her innovation, the Solar- powered ironing cart, helps those who run clothes ironing business shift from charcoal use to cleaner energy, saving great quantity of fossil fuel fumes in the atmosphere. She has secured first place in Action for Nature 2022 International Young Eco- Hero Awards to improve worldwide conservation efforts and others to protect our planet. She has also awarded with Earth Day Network “Rising Star”, Washington D.C., USA.

In recognition of her outstanding social services to the community, Ms. Vinisha Umashankar is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Vivek Parihar, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir

He has rendered voluntary and dedicated services in the field of social work, promoting plantation and cleanliness drive, blood donation, etc.

In recognition of his outstanding social services to the community, Shri Vivek Parihar is awarded the National Youth Award for the year 2020-21.

The National Youth Award is conferred upon individuals aged 15 to 29 for outstanding contributions in the fields of national or social service. This award aims to instill a sense of responsibility towards their community, fostering personal growth as responsible citizens. Presented annually during the National Youth Festival, it marks the beginning of the celebrations commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s birthday. The ceremony took place at the Maha Yuva Gram Hanuman Nagar in the city.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor