The 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) will Help Promote the Country's Finest Real Estate on an International Stage

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 7: The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) programme, organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading PropTech company, is now open for entries. Organisers of the 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) 2023 call on the country's worthiest property development companies, real estate investment trusts, and design practices to highlight their achievements on an international platform.

Entry submissions are accepted online until 15 September 2023 via: asiapropertyawards.com.

Real estate has been the preferred investment asset class for non-resident Indians (NRIs), according to research by Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards. NRIs gradually returned to the real estate market and bolstered sales of luxury homes in 2022.

The real estate sector of India has experienced a boost in recovery, with residential sales in major regions experiencing annual increases towards the end of last year.

The luxury residential segment has especially benefited from NRIs' demand to invest in real estate aligned with a comfortable lifestyle in developed countries. Major cities in India have progressed to offer a diverse range of homes that caters to Indians overseas as well as affluent property seekers within the country.

The 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) follow one of the programme's most diverse editions yet. Last year, the Awards in India were presented to various recipients that include one of the country's most prolific real estate investment trusts.

Jules Kay, General Manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said, "As with India's dynamic property market, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards have diversified and expanded in the last few years. We have seen the quality of India's residential, commercial, and industrial projects continually improve, thanks to the country's finest property developers, real estate investment trusts, architects, and designers. We are thrilled to showcase some of the highest-quality properties across this ever-expanding market."

The 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) will take place at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok on 8 December 2023.

Key dates for the 2023 edition:

15 September 2023 - Entries Close

2-13 October 2023 - Site Inspections

18 October 2023 - Final Judging

8 December 2023 - India Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

8 December 2023 - Regional Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

The public are also encouraged to submit their nominations before the deadline of entries on 15 September 2023 here: asiapropertyawards.com/nominations.

An independent panel of judges, comprising experts in diverse fields such as real estate consultancy as well as architecture and interior design, will participate in a rigorous process selecting the award recipients.

The resulting shortlist of nominees will be able to showcase their companies and projects to a wide network of property seekers, real estate agents, banks and valuers, and other enterprises served by PropertyGuru Group, which operates its Marketplaces business in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, supervises the entire awards process with a professionally run, fully transparent judging system and an established reputation for fairness, credibility, and integrity.

Successful representation

Main winners from the 2023 edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) will qualify to compete with other excellent companies across the region for the 'Best in Asia' honours at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which will also be presented in Bangkok, Thailand on 8 December 2023.

India was represented successfully at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022. Embassy REIT, one of the country's largest real estate investment trusts, won Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design (Asia) for Embassy TechVillage - Central Garden.

Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards continue to reward high-calibre work within the industry, encompassing property development, construction, architecture, interior design, and sustainable building practices. The series initially covered Southeast Asia and has expanded over the years to include the region's dynamic property markets, including Australia, China, and Greater Niseko in Japan.

The 4th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) programme is supported by official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partner The Hindu; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor