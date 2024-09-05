The Beach Grill Unveils Exciting New Dishes: Elevating The Beachfront Dining Experience

PRNewswire

Bali [Indonesia], September 5: The Beach Grill, a beachfront restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, recently launched new exciting dishes to elevate the beachfront dining experience for guests. To enhance the quality of the grilled items, the restaurant proudly uses the JOSPER Grill Oven, renowned for imparting a distinct smoky elegance to high-quality meats and locally sourced, premium-grade seafood. This harmony of land and sea is artfully reflected in each dish served.

From succulent Wagyu beef to tender lamb chops, each dish is prepared meticulously to bring out the best in these high-quality cuts. All the grilled items will be served with classic or innovative sauces to enhance the dishes. All menu from appetizers to desserts, emphasizes Bali's rich bounty, incorporating fresh, locally sourced vegetables, herbs, and spices to enhance the flavor and authenticity of each dish.

"We are excited to introduce our new menu which reflects our commitment - strive to serve the exceptional quality of our dishes to create an extraordinary dining to our guests. The team which is led by Chef I Gede Angga Suarthama or Chef Angga, Chef De Cuisine of The Beach Grill, has worked tirelessly to source the best ingredients and create amazing dishes that also celebrate local Bali resources" says Chef Raymond Siek, Director of Culinary at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

With its direct beachfront location and panoramic views of Sawangan Beach, The Beach Grill provides a sophisticated hideaway featuring a couple's table, a spacious lawn, a pavilion area with comfortable sofas, and a separate Bar.

"The Beach Grill offers a relaxed dining experience where guests can savor fresh, succulent grills and premium seafood while enjoying soft breezes from the Indian Ocean. Our talented culinary team has crafted a sumptuous selection that blends local flavors with innovative techniques." says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Experience the new culinary heights at The Beach Grill, where premium meats, fresh seafood, and local flavors come together. Enjoy the ability to earn and redeem your Marriott Bonvoy points, every time you dine at dining outlets of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. The Beach Grill opens daily, from 12:00 am to 10:30 pm for lunch and dinner. Guests are encouraged to make reservations to experience this exciting new menu and enjoy a meal by the sea by visiting https://www.thebeachgrillbali.com/ or email at rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares of white beach front and elevated clifftop settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali features 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beachfront, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit . The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor