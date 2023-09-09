The Biggest Punjabi family movie, Carry on Jatta 3 now streaming on Chaupal

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Carry on Jatta 3, the latest sensation to take the Punjabi entertainment industry by storm! We are happy to announce that this Punjabi movie starring our one and only rock star Gippy Grewal and the sensational Sonam Bajwa is now streaming only on Chaupal.

Most Punjabi films feature storytelling embellished with loud humor and lovable characters and few movies have left a lasting mark like the Carry on Jatta franchise. The latest addition to this legacy, Carry on Jatta 3, is not only a testament to the power of good shots and comic timing but also the great business of Punjabi cinema.

Gippy Grewal, who perfectly combined his artistic skills with his understanding of marketing, turned Carry on Jatta 3 into a masterpiece of cinematography. With an estimated gross of 100 crores, this Punjabi comedy film has created a new chapter in the history of Punjabi cinema, not only for its box office but also for its talented cast starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, and Kavita Kaushik. The film's amazing cast brings its quirky characters to life, adding charm and fun.

From producing, directing, and acting to masterfully promoting his films, Gippy Grewal's multifaceted talent has made him one of the most respected and talented figures in Punjabi cinema.

Carry On Jatta 3 is a testament to Gippy Grewal's ability to understand his audience and create entertainment that leaves an unforgettable impression on them.

This franchise is so huge that Aamir Khan graced and launched the trailer of Carry on Jatta 3 along with the star cast of the movie in Mumbai. The Cast of Carry on Jatta 3 also made their appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show where they spoke about the many aspects of the movie. Not only this, but they were also invited to the Big Boss house, where Salman Khan congratulated Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa for their movie.

It must be noted that just like huge Bollywood projects like Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 created a huge wave, where the audience was thrilled to see the second part ever since, a similar craze was also seen with the Carry on Jatta series among the Punjabi crowd. Today also marks a great day in the Indian Cinema Industry, as on one side Carry on Jatta 3, the biggest Punjabi movie has been released on Chaupal, and on the other, Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated Bollywood movie of all time Jawan has released in theatres.

Nitin Gupta, Chief Content Officer Chaupal remarked, “Chaupal as a gift to its audience is thrilled that the biggest Punjabi family movie is now out on this platform. Many people have already watched the movie in theatres but now you can enjoy it again on Chaupal with your friends and family. We promise to keep serving our viewers by bringing them more and more content across all genres.”

Chaupal is a one-stop destination for all your latest and popular web series and films in three languages Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri. Some of the latest content includes Shikari, Kalli Jotta, Carry on Jatta 3, Outlaw, Panchhi, and many more. Chaupal is your ultimate entertainment app as it is ads-free, can watch offline, can create multiple profiles, seamless streaming, worldwide/travel plans, and continuous unlimited entertainment all year round.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor