The Body Shop Sparks Change in India, Inspiring Changemakers Across the Nation

New Delhi [India], May 29: The Body Shop, the original ethical British beauty brand, has launched a new communication campaign in India, showcasing three remarkable female changemakers who embody the brand's new signature, "Changemaking Beauty". The campaign aims to celebrate and inspire everyone to believe in their own power to effect positive change in the world.

The campaign features three trailblazing women who have made a significant impact in their respective fields: Shefali Shah, Indian Actor; Bala Devi, Forward, Indian Women's Football and Anny Divya, the youngest female commander to fly a Boeing 777. In the powerful campaign film, the three women draw from their life experiences across diverse walks of life, united in their belief of the power of positive change. In their own way, the three women are inspiring beacons of self-expression, resilience, and self-love, all key emotional benefits that The Body Shop delivers as a brand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RszV2gWkYuo

The Body Shop is a truly unique brand and has been a trailblazer since its establishment by entrepreneur and activist Anita Roddick in 1976. The brand pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good and this ethos is encapsulated in its purpose 'to exist to fight for a fairer and more beautiful world'.

Harmeet Singh, VP of Marketing E-commerce & Product, Asia South, The Body Shop, said, "At The Body Shop, everything we do is about creating positive change, for you, for communities and for our planet; and we are working continuously to make a positive systemic impact, across society, within the beauty culture and right into the corridors of power. With this new communication campaign in India, we are shedding light on how every individual can be a Changemaker in their own way."

The campaign features a series of videos and social media posts, showcasing the stories and work of Shefali, Bala and Anny and featuring some of The Body Shop's most loved products, such as iconic Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate. Harmeet Singh adds "We hope this campaign will inspire people in India to recognize their own power to make a difference. We are excited to showcase the beauty of change through the stories of these incredible women."

With this communication campaign, The Body Shop is taking a step towards further embracing Changemaking Beauty in a meaningful way. The brand is expanding its presence rapidly in India and has more than 200 stores in the market.

