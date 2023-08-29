The Chennai Angels Funds Sugar Watchers in Round Led by ah! Ventures

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Sugar Watchers, a health brand that specializes in Low Glycemic Index (Low GI) staples has announced a fundraise of INR 3.6 Cr in a recent round led by ah! Ventures. Among the list of investors are also The Chennai Angels who invested INR 75 Lacs. Additionally, the round also saw participation from Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu Forum, Chandigarh Angels and Sanjiv Rangrass (ex-ITC board and ex-head of ITC Agro division).

Sugar Watchers plans to utilize the funds to strengthen distribution and marketing efforts, expand its presence in the Indian market and boost exports across the USA, UAE, Singapore, GCC, and Israel.

Sugar Watchers addresses India's critical issue of 150 million estimated diabetics and pre-diabetics by offering scientifically proven, patent-backed Low GI products, including staples and popular snacks. These products are developed in collaboration with esteemed institutions like the Indian Institute of Rice Research, Punjab Agricultural University, and Indian Institute of Millets Research. Clinically tested, the range encompasses essential Indian dietary items such as rice, atta and millet based idli & dosa mix, vermicelli, and noodles. Beneficial not only for diabetics and weight management but for the entire family, Sugar Watchers' Low GI products have gained praise for their deliciousness, akin to traditional staples.

The Founding team includes Treman Ahluwalia, formerly with Dabur and Real Fruit Juice, Arvind Sharma, former Global Leader at Leo Burnett, Ananya Raniwala, previously at Citi, WBS, and ISB, and Karan Jain, with past roles at UBS, ISB, SRCC, and CFA.

Treman Singh Ahluwalia, Co-Founder, Sugar Watchers said "We, citizens of the largest nation in the world by population, share a dream of becoming the most powerful nation in the world. For that dream to be realised, health and education of our people are key. We at Sugar Watchers gratefully offer an easy to adopt, medically proven solution for improvement of long-term health of people affected by diabetes or obesity in our nation."

Praised by diabetologists, nutritionists, and fitness experts, Sugar Watchers is swiftly gaining popularity among consumers through prominent online platforms like Amazon, Big Basket, Flipkart, and more.

Commenting on the fundraise, Investment Director from The Chennai Angels, Murugan Narayanaswamy said, “The Chennai Angels (TCA) is dedicated to upholding Sugar Watchers’ visionary mission that aspires to curtail the prevalence of diabetes in our nation. This investment not only aligns with our goals but also resonates with our values of fostering a healthier and more vibrant future for all. Rooted in the betterment of society's health and vitality, their brand reflects an ethos we proudly associate ourselves with, making us honoured participants in their growth journey.”

