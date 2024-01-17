Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: The closing ceremony of the 27th National Youth Festival 2024 concluded with a vibrant program in Hanuman Nagar, Nashik, on January 16, 2024. Over the past five days, the festival organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports witnessed participation from around 8,000 youth across the country. Volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and NSS (National Service Scheme) played a crucial role in making the festival successful. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking Maharashtra’s hosting of the National Youth Festival after 16 years.

The concluding ceremony on Tuesday, January 16, was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, State Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Hon.Shri Sanjay Bansode, and Cabinet Minister Hon.Shri Dadaji Bhuse. Dignitaries such as Food Minister Hon.Shri Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Hon. Shri Narhari Zirwal, and various MPs and MLAs attended the event.

Nashik experienced the artistic talents of youth from across the nation during the festival. Additionally, the 27th National Youth Festival featured the first-ever State Sports Day. Central Youth and Sports Minister Hon.Shri Nisith Pramanik honored 15 young individuals with the National Youth Award. Cultural events, poster exhibitions, folk songs, and dances were organized at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir, Udaji Maharaj Museum, and Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium.

The Mahayuva Gram Hanuman Nagar hosted a Youth Creativity Exhibition, showcasing domestic products from youth across states, attracting enthusiastic buyers. The Youth Expo displayed technical innovations by the state’s youth. The festival provided a platform for young minds to engage in discussions and gain inspiration through seminars with successful individuals from various fields.

Young artists from across the country inspired everyone with their talents, making the National Youth Festival a delightful experience for the local residents. The concluding ceremony on Tuesday featured the awarding of trophies and recognition symbols to victorious youth participants.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor