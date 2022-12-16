The Coca-Cola Company's Costa Coffee brings alive the New Costa Expressions Platform to celebrate and nurture musicians

Adding to the cheerful Christmas spirit, Costa Coffee, Coca-Cola's leading coffee brand in the commercial beverage categories in India, has unveiled Costa Expressions, a unique platform that celebrates and nurtures young artists in India.

With a vision to become the world's most loved coffee brand, the new platform has been curated to celebrate the distinct ability of art to unite and uplift spirits, thereby creating a meaningful coffee experience.

With the festive season just around the corner, Costa Coffee has partnered with six aspiring musicians to unleash their creative potential. Through this collaboration, consumers can enjoy unique renditions of popular festive carols as a mashup with the artists' original lyrics in their respective vernacular language. The heart-warming mashups paired with Costa Coffee's limited edition festive drinks will provide a joyous experience for young coffee enthusiasts in the country.

Commenting on the new campaign, Vinay Nair, General Manager, India & Emerging Markets, Costa Coffee, said, "With India being a diverse cultural heartland, every occasion presents a unique opportunity to unite with loved ones and celebrate. At Costa Coffee, we aim to uplift lives with a #CupOfLove, through holistic and warm coffee experiences this Christmas season, rejuvenating with every sip. Bringing forth the festive optimism, we are also introducing the Costa Expressions platform, which will provide a stage for creative and talented aspirants to unleash their artistic potential while creating meaningful experiences that leverage generosity and togetherness for our Indian consumers."

This festive season Costa Expressions will witness creative renditions of Christmas carols by talented artists, including (West Bengal), (Uttarakhand), (Maharashtra), (Rajasthan), (Punjab) & (Delhi) with different mashups in English x Hindi, distinctly curated for people across India.

To add to the merriment, Costa Coffee introduces the #CupOfLove campaign - with a wholesome special limited-edition Christmas offering of drinks, festive characters, festive cups, and much more. Consumers can now enjoy specially curated handcrafted festive drinks such as - Jolly Choco-orange Latte, Merry Iced Choco-orange Latte, and Frosty Choco-orange Frappe. To Kick-start the new year, new Costa Coffee characters are here to add cheer and playfulness to all coffee enthusiasts.

Costa Coffee continues to handcraft the finest quality coffee for the Indian market. The brand has been expanding its cafe footprint in India, focusing on high streets, malls & airports, and aims to expand its reach to a pan-India presence by 2025.

Costa Expressions begins its journey by enabling young musicians to pursue their passion; the platform will further scale up by engaging other passion points like comedy, art etc., in the coming months.

