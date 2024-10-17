The Delhi High Court Bar Association and Live4Freedom LLP hosted the second Fight for Justice Awards 2024

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 17: The second Fight for Justice Awards were presented on 4th Oct, 2024 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, by Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, judge of the Supreme Court of India, the Chief Guest at the awards function.

According to the Delhi High Court Bar Association and Live4Freedom, the organisers of the Fight for Justice Awards, the primary objective of the Fight for Justice Awards was to identify and honour Indian citizens - the average litigants - who, through sheer grit and determination and against all odds, have won cases in the Supreme Court of India and other courts; cases that have resulted in landmark judgements. The awards have been set up to be presented annually.

The awardees were decided by an eminent jury comprising the following members:

* Justice Rajendra Menon, Chairman, Armed Forces Tribunal and former Chief Justice, Delhi High Court

* Justice Kailash Gambhir, former Judge, Delhi High Court

* Justice Challa Kodanda Ram, former Judge, Telangana High Court

* Mohit Mathur, Senior Advocate and President, Delhi High Court Bar Association

* Sanjay Singh, former Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi

* Rajshekhar Rao, Senior Advocate

* Maninder Singh, Senior Advocate

While delivering the keynote address at the Fight for Justice Awards, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh said, "The awardees of the Fight for Justice Awards are now an integral part of our legal legacy. Their work has shaped the very fabric of justice, and their words, arguments, and achievements will be quoted and referenced frequently in courts and conversations for years to come. They are not just advocates for justice; they have become the voice of law itself. Their fight for justice is truly inspirational and will surely encourage others to persevere for justice."

The awardees of the Fight for Justice Awards were the following:

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act of 2023 replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, marking a significant shift in India's criminal law. This new law aims to modernize and address issues emerging in contemporary society. Before the awards were presented, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, Hon'ble Judge of the High Court of Delhi shared his deep insights on the new Act.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Justice Rajendra Menon, Chairman, Armed Forces Tribunal and former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, and the Jury Chair of the Fight for Justice Awards said, "Selecting the winners from such an outstanding group of nominees was an incredibly challenging task for the jury. Each nominee demonstrated exceptional dedication and impact in their pursuit of justice. Their contributions were profound, and in many cases, groundbreaking. The deliberations were difficult, as every individual was deserving of recognition, but ultimately, we chose those whose work resonated most deeply with the values of this award and who have set a new standard for excellence in the legal field."

Mohit Mathur, President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association and a member of the jury said, "The Fight for Justice Awards are a unique initiative as it aims of identify and award litigants who have spent years in courts to fight for justice. Their struggle is an inspiration for all Indians, and it is our hope that their stories will encourage more litigants to fight for justice and never give up, whatever the challenges."

Anand Bhardwaj, Partner at Live4Freedom LLP said, "The idea of the Fight for Justice Awards, was floated by our partner - Suneal Mangal - and developed by him, Navroze Dhondy and me. We are grateful to the Delhi High Court Bar Association for embracing the idea and partnering us for this significant initiative. I am sure that this partnership will work diligently to strengthen the Fight for Justice Awards as a tribute to the perseverance of litigants."

Speaking at the event, Mr. Jatan Singh, Vice-President, Delhi High Court Bar Association said, "The Fight for Justice Awards is a dream come true after we worked on it for four long years. Covid intervened and I am happy that what we envisaged is now come to fruition. The baby 'Fight for Justice Awards' that was born last year has grown in leaps and bounds in the second year. I am sure that the Fight for Justice Awards will go from strength to strength in the coming years."

About The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA)

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) is an association of dedicated lawyers that serves the legal profession and the public.

It delivers this service by promoting the administration of justice, legal education, professional excellence and respect for the law. DHCBA aims to promote and project the privileges, rights, interests and prestige of the Association and its members and to promote unity and cooperation amongst advocates and other Association of Advocates.

About Live4Freedom LLP

From time immemorial, injustices have been heaped upon humans by tyrants, by dictators and even by people who should know better.

Live4Freedom LLP is a company that has been formed to celebrate freedom, of man and animal. Towards this, the company aims to create platforms, experiences and events that would highlight the injustices in the world around us and recognize the people who are working to ensure that freedom is never trifled with.

The two initial initiatives of Live4Freedom are The Fight for Justice Awards and The International Tiger Week.

