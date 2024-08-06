The Designera: Revolutionizing India's Art Scene with Pioneering Pop Art Gallery

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: The Designera, founded by Amrita Deora, stands at the forefront of the Indian art scene, promoting and supporting emerging pop artists. This groundbreaking gallery is the first in India to exclusively focus on pop art, setting new standards in the art world. Inspired by her extensive travels to modern and pop art galleries and museums worldwide, Deora's vision for The Designera crystallized during a visit to the Durga Puja in Calcutta. Witnessing the untapped talent in India, she was inspired to create a platform dedicated to showcasing and nurturing pop art in the country.

The Designera is distinguished by its rigorous selection criteria for artists and artworks. Prioritizing technical skill and a distinctive voice, the gallery collaborates with grassroots emerging artists, boasting an acceptance rate of under 5 per cent. This commitment ensures the highest standards while fostering new talent in the pop art genre. Unlike traditional galleries, The Designera supports artists by purchasing and owning every piece it represents. This model provides artists with immediate financial freedom, allowing them to focus on their creativity without the pressure of sales. This innovative approach is a game-changer in the art industry, setting The Designera apart as a leader in artist support.

Despite challenges, 25 year old young entrepreneur Amrita Deora and her team have successfully promoted pop art as a serious medium in India. Through public education and community-building efforts, The Designera has cultivated a growing community of "pop-art converts," leading to greater acceptance and admiration of this vibrant art form.

Looking ahead, The Designera aims to dominate the sub-genre of pop art with initiatives like Designera Privee. This program will bring renowned international pop artists to India and introduce Indian pop art to a global audience. This cultural exchange is expected to elevate the status of pop art in India and cement The Designera's position as a leader in this field.

