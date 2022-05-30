The Designer's Class launches extensive interior design module with Gauri Khan

The Designer's Class focused solely on the different design verticals, launched in September 2021 by Edutechtionalists India Pvt Ltd is the first of its kind holistic e-learning platform in India. This concept was envisioned to make premium design education accessible to everyone across demographics, professional qualifications and locations in the country. The courses span different disciplines of fashion, interior design, photography, makeup, UI/UX, fine jewellery and more.

The Designer's Class is conceptualized to be consumed by anyone and everyone - starting from school children in the 6th grade, young adults working or studying in design-based industries, homemakers who are passionate about learning design even design entrepreneurs and hobbyists.

The Designer's Class x Gauri Khan

During its launch, the Designer's Class featured courses by industry leaders like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta, Payal Singhal, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, Jayanti Reddy, Rhea Kapoor and Tanya Ghavri. The platform is now introducing an Interior Design Module with the ace celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan who has styled homes of the most celebrated names in Bollywood and India in a career spanning nine years.

Gauri Khan launched her first concept store called The Design Cell, located in Worli, Mumbai, in early 2014. She has also been invited to showcase her designs at Paris's prestigious Maison et Objet show.

The new Interior Design Module with Gauri Khan on The Designer's Class will enable the students to understand the practical application of design theories to create aesthetical and functional spaces while putting their ideas and inspiration into realistic design. One can expect to learn in-depth about the terminology, standards, lighting and planning of interior space. Looking toward the future, the module also educates the students on using sustainable practices in designing spaces.

The module will explore diverse topics like fundamentals of interior design, residential design, restaurant design, space revamp, retail design, corporate design, lighting and sustainability. As The Designer's Class™ paves the way for a whole new format of education in India, onboarding celebrity experts like Gauri Khan allows students to learn from an industry expert while further enhancing their skills via the convenience of an e-learning platform. The Designer's Class bridges the gap between talent and industry expertise, thereby building an ecosystem of academic excellence.

E-Learning in The Designer's Class

With the launch of The Designer's Class, the gap in design-led education across tier 2,3,4 and 5 cities has been successfully closed. The same opportunities as the urban Indians are accessible to those with an aptitude for a career in fashion and design. For the online platform to have a vast and democratic reach, course content is dubbed into seven different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali. The Designer's Class™ aims to provide quality academic knowledge in design - easily accessed from the comfort of your own home/ office! All students are awarded certifications post completion of assessments, signed by the designers themselves.

State of the Art Technology, Globally renowned designers as faculty, Backing and support from Industry Figureheads, Hands-on teaching and training methodology, Student Centric Programs (Foundation, Mainstream Education, Vocational and also Adult Centric Programs), Relevant Curriculum Designed by Successful Professionals and Design Academicians, a Networking platform for students with Industry and Internship opportunities with the Designers, are just some of the core values on which The Designer's Class has been built.

Founder and Director Samarth Bajaj says, "With this course, our main aim is to make interior design accessible to all age groups; whether you're figuring out your future career path at 16 or want to acquire design skills at 60, or you want to upgrade your current design skills! All our courses are also perfect for design houses as refresher courses for their teams."

The Designer's Class' DNA conforms to the highest international standards of online education through a world-class tech platform, best in class facilitators and an industry-relevant approach to learning. With an entire gamut of courses conducive to learning about design in an easy and wholesome manner, The Designer's Class™ is paving the way for a whole new format of education in India.

YouTube Link:

Link:

Instagram:

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor