The Global Festival of Wellness Suhana Swasthyam second edition to be held in Pune from 1st to 3rd of Dec 2023

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Get ready to embark on a journey of holistic well-being and inner harmony as "Suhana Swasthyam: The Global Festival of Wellness" takes center stage from December 1st to 3rd Dec in Pune. This extraordinary event is a radiant celebration of mindfulness, its deep-rooted origins in India, and its profound significance in our contemporary lives. Swasthyam is poised to be India's largest wellness festival, bringing together an array of esteemed dignitaries, spiritual leaders, health educators, and wellness experts to illuminate the path to inner well-being.

In the wake of the recent global pandemic, the importance of wellness has risen to the forefront of people's lives. An increasing number of individuals are actively seeking solutions to nurture their health and inner selves. Swasthyam aims to amplify the significance of holistic well-being by offering a diverse range of transformative experiences. This year at Swasthyam learn, feel and experience the altering shift in life from the best experts in well-being industry.

Event Highlights:

Speakers: Swasthyam boasts a remarkable lineup of speakers who are luminaries in their respective fields. Among them, we have Sri M, an Indian yogi, social reformer, and spiritual guide. Acharya Balkrishna, a renowned scholar of Ayurveda and chairman of Patanjali Ayurved. Gabriella Burnel, popularly known as Gaiea Sanskrit hails from England. She first came into contact with Sanskrit as a little girl hearing it from her parents and later went on to study it at school. Shreegauri Sawant aka Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai, India. She is the director of Sakhi Char Chowghi that helps transgender people and people with HIV/AIDS and many more. The festival offers a diverse range of discussions conducted by spiritual speakers, health educators, and yoga experts. These sessions will delve into various aspects of mindfulness, holistic health, and well-being, empowering attendees with knowledge and tools for self-improvement.

Experience the captivating music of Rabbi Shergill and Mukhtiyar Ali. Rabbi Shergill's unique blend of rock, Punjabi, and Sufi-style music will leave you spellbound, while Mukhtiyar Ali brings the rich tradition of Sufi singing to life with his soul-stirring melodies. Rajiv Sheth, a perfumery expert with over two decades of experience, will guide attendees through the world of fragrance, revealing the secrets of this sensory art.

Gain insight into the profound depths of Sanskrit and Vedic knowledge with Dr Anuradha Choudhary, a highly motivated Sanskrit scholar. Akshat Gupta, a national bestselling author, TEDx speaker, and prolific screenwriter, will unravel the mysteries of his "Hidden Hindu" series.

"Swasthyam: The Global Festival of Wellness" is a transformative event that promises to elevate your understanding of mindfulness, wellness, and inner well-being. We invite you to join us from December 1st to 3rd and be a part of this enlightening journey towards a better way of life.

To register please click on the link: https://www.ticketkhidakee.com/suhana_swasthyam

Swasthyam is a wellness festival dedicated to promoting mindfulness, inner well-being, and holistic health. It brings together a remarkable assembly of speakers, experts, and artists to inspire and guide individuals on their journey to a balanced and harmonious life.

Important links for the Syasthyam Event

https://www.globalswasthyam.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@globalswasthyam97

https://www.instagram.com/globalswasthyam/

https://www.facebook.com/globalswasthyam

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor