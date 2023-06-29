The Golden Ring: Unlocking tremendous real estate potential in Delhi-NCR's tier-2 cities

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], June 29: The real estate sector in Delhi-NCR has witnessed a significant transformation in recent years. While the capital remains a hub of economic and cultural activity, the development of tier-2 cities around it has emerged as a game-changer, especially for the real estate sector. The establishment of the "Golden Ring", a network of connectivity encircling Delhi-NCR, has led to the rapid growth of significant cities such as Bhiwadi, Bahadurgarh, Alwar, Sonipat, Jewar, Manesar, and Meerut. These cities offer tremendous investment potential, with promising growth prospects, excellent connectivity, and a plethora of amenities.

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech marked the potential for tremendous growth, stating, "Tier-2 cities in the Golden Ring have become hotspots for real estate investment. The region offers ample opportunities for growth, driven by factors like infrastructure development and increasing urbanisation. Rewadi, Bhiwadi, for instance, has witnessed a surge in commercial and residential projects, making it an attractive destination for investors. The future prospects of these cities are highly promising, with substantial appreciation expected in property values."

"The Golden Ring ensures seamless connectivity within and around Delhi-NCR, making it easier for people to commute and access various amenities. For example, Bahadurgarh benefits from the Delhi Metro's extension, offering residents a convenient and faster mode of transportation. These tier-2 cities are also witnessing the development of modern infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, and recreational facilities, thereby enhancing the overall livability quotient," said Radheecka Rakesh Garg, Director, Rajdarbar Realty.

The exponential growth of commercial real estate in the National Capital Region (NCR) can be credited to the substantial progress in infrastructure development. The combination of favourable policies implemented by state governments, the expansion of the Metro network, the upcoming Jewar Airport, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway, including the proposed Bodaki Railway station, have significantly boosted the realty prospects of the NCR. These factors have immensely contributed to making it a corporate, commercial and residential hub.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, highlighted the affordability factor, saying, "Compared to the soaring property prices in Delhi and other major cities, the tier-2 cities within the Golden Ring offer relatively affordable options for real estate investment. This affordability factor attracts diverse buyers, including first-time homebuyers, young professionals, and investors. As the cities continue to evolve and prosper, there is tremendous potential for appreciation, making it a win-win situation for buyers and investors alike."

"The tier-2 cities in the Golden Ring have seen a surge in investment activity, attracting domestic and international players. The government's focus on policies like PMAY, DDJAY and 'Housing for All' have further stimulated growth in these areas. Moreover, initiatives like the Jewar International Airport project have significantly boosted investor confidence. These cities are poised to emerge as lucrative real estate markets with improved infrastructure and business-friendly policies," said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

The Golden Ring has emerged as a catalyst for developing tier-2 cities surrounding Delhi-NCR, transforming them into desirable destinations for real estate investment. Cities around the national capital offer tremendous growth potential thanks to industrialisation, infrastructure development, and increasing urbanisation. The seamless connectivity, availability of amenities, affordability, and favourable investment climate further contribute to the attractiveness of these cities. As the real estate markets in Delhi-NCR evolve, investing in the tier-2 cities of the Golden Ring can unlock significant returns and create a promising future for investors and residents alike.

