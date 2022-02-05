The Great Indian Film Festival brings "TGIFF Rising Stars" a unique International platform for student film-makers

The Great Indian Film Festival is a touring film festival that aims to bring the global filmmakers & cultures of the world together on a single platform with the purpose of making art and cinema accessible to all.

greatly supports the young talents and the innovative, shorter medium of storytelling. Through this festival, it popularises India and its great talents to the rest of the world.

It aims to present a great spectacle by bringing together talented directors, actors and producers from all over the world by sharing their thoughts, ideas and showcasing their films at the annual award ceremony of TGIFF.

In the year 2019 during the first nationwide lockdown, Vevek Paul, the founder of TGIFF took the initiative and started lockdown films, especially for school students.

TGIFF encourages students to use technology and their mobile phones to tell their stories.

The promise was to take the best films to TGIFF main festival which happens once a year.

The film made by a class XIIth student Shaurya Babbar of Lotus Valley School was chosen as the winner during the first edition of lockdown films also known as "TGIFF Rising Stars" the film was also screened amidst the best short films from all over the world at PVR Saket.

For the current year "TGIFF Rising Stars" film Festival which is a wing of The Great Indian Film Festival, started accepting films made by children from November 30, 2021 the festival will conclude on February 19, 2022 and will be held online on TGIFF YouTube channel.

The festival will be visited and attended by students from all over the world.

"TGIFF Rising Stars" Gives every student and a future filmmaker an opportunity to showcase their talent on an international stage set just for them.

The event this year is also supported by sports box which is one of its kind sporting venture in the heart of Gurgaon.

Students are encouraged to use their mobile phones to make films , we are happy to have Rapid Repair as our technology partner giving all their support to the student filmmakers with their gadgetry requirements.

Also adding their support are Stradiotto chocolatiers,& ikooji The film kids furniture Gurgaon.

We sure are looking at a colourful festival of student films Where kids explore stories and express themselves through the medium of short films and music videos.

Watch out for the YouTube channel of The Great Indian Film Festival and mark your calendars for February 19, 2022 the event will start online at 6 PM. Visit for more details.

