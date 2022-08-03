The Green Acres Academy, Chembur based leading ICSE School, now opens its second campus in Mulund, Mumbai

The Green Acres Academy (TGAA) has recently opened its new campus amidst the lush green neighbourhood of the Yogi Hills, in Mulund (West), Mumbai. The campus which opened on July 4, already caters to up to 1000 students, from kindergarten to grade 7, for the

TGAA has created custom in-house programs for holistic development that go beyond the curriculum like the LEAPED program designed for leadership and social-emotional learning. Further, the award-winning Green Acres Academy Chembur has been recognised as a Google Reference School. It is the 1st in Mumbai and one of only four schools in India. Google Reference Schools are a select group of schools that are recognised by Google for their outstanding use of technology to drive positive learning outcomes. And the Mulund school will follow the same pedagogy as that of Chembur campus, integrating digital tools in the teaching process enhancing learning outcomes. This is balanced by a focus on Indian values and rigorous learning.

Speaking about the launch of the new campus, Rohan Parikh, Chairman, The Acres Foundation, said, "We have always believed in the power of holistic learning that is amplified with engaging classroom and extra-curricular activities. And our new campus is designed keeping this idea in mind and allows for not only great surroundings but also the intelligent use of space within the school. We, as a school, are very happy to be able to get back to in-person interaction with students while incorporating the many lessons we have assimilated from digital learning. We have taken a complete leap in terms of how education can be delivered with the help of technology, and all of these learnings and innovations will be made available to our students in the Mulund Campus."

The new school will offer a wide range of unique co-curricular activities that include visual arts, Indian and Western dance and music, speech and drama, daily sports, and a host of club activities, which isn't offered in other schools. In addition to this, just like the Chembur campus, Mulund school will also offer a wide range of facilities that include multi-utility sports courts, kids' play zones, music rooms with many instruments, indoor sports rooms, 1:1 computer lab, state-of-the-art science labs, 100 per cent CCTV security surveillance, and elevators.

Space and design have always been an integral part of the TGAA schools, and it is no different for the Mulund campus as well, which is designed with intelligent spaces that are flooded with abundant natural light and air circulation. This is known to impact how students and teachers approach learning by fostering greater collaboration and greater independence. There is an internal bus drop-off that ensures safety, minimal traffic congestion and quick arrival and dispersal of students.

They have a brand-new pre-primary campus which is designed for early childhood learning. Every grade has its dedicated floor and easy access to all facilities. Classrooms are designed to offer ample space for movement, individual activity, breakout sessions and have a mix of formal and cushioned seating. The school offers an impressive 40:3 student-to-teacher ratio in early education, 40:2 in Grade 1 and 40:1 in Grade 2, ensuring every child is given enough individual attention and an opportunity for personalised learning, which is imperative for younger children.

The Acres Foundation's leadership team and board members are behind the highly acclaimed The Green Acres Academies, which have been recognised as Mumbai's top emerging schools.

For more information about The Green Acres Academy, all admissions details and the application form, please visit

The Acres Foundation is an educational think tank that brings together the finest educators to chart out new pathways in education. They leverage innovations in teaching from around the world that have a solid basis in learning science, proven efficacy in the classroom and substantiation from top academics from across the world, to create the next generation of educational approaches that work for the Indian context.

