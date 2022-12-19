The Indian Alert concludes National Achievers Awards 2022, Evergreen Jaya Prada graced the event as chief guest
By PNN | Published: December 19, 2022 11:47 AM 2022-12-19T11:47:23+5:30 2022-12-19T11:50:08+5:30
New Delhi (India), December 19: The first edition of the National Achievers Award 2022 took place on 15th December ...
New Delhi (India), December 19: The first edition of the National Achievers Award 2022 took place on 15th December 2022 with Jaya Prada Ji (Ex Member of Parliament & Actress) as the Chief Guest. The National Achievers Award 2022 is the first edition of felicitating exceptional achievers for their contribution across various fields.
The ceremony was also bestowed with the august presence of special guests of the event, Mr. Rabindra Narayan MD and President of PTC Network; Mr. Anil Mittal CMD, Satmola group, Dr. Taara Malhotra, Globally Renowned Celebrity Spiritual Healer & Astrologer Director – Divine Energy Bliss, Mr. Mahipal Singh Entrepreneur.
“Our endeavour with the National Achievers Awards was to commend and felicitate individuals who have done exceptional work across domains. We wanted to spread awareness about the fantastic work that was being done by individuals across the country. It is significant for us to appreciate such individuals while they silently work exceptionally in their area of expertise. I extend my gratitude to the chief guest, the special guests along with all the winners and attendees for gracing the occasion”, said the Founder, The Indian Alert in a statement.
The Indian alert is a news portal which was started in the year 2020 by Vansh Mehra to bring factual news and entertainment at the tap of a button for its readers. It serves as a one stop destination for millennial to read well-researched news at the tap of a button. The platform has regularly updated English news content across genres of business, lifestyle, entertainment, tech, food, travel etc.
The awards took place at the Constitution Club of India on 15th December with several participants who are enlisted below –
|SR/NO
|NAME
|DESIGNATION
|COMPANY NAME
|1
|Dr. Mohammed Muneeruddin
|Owner
|Tibrewala Electronics Limited
|2
|Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal
|Manager and Owner
|Madhavrao Scindia Public School, Bareilly
|3
|Swadha Singh
|Founder and CEO
|Orgoeast (Codastra Technologies LLP)
|4
|Megha Goel
|Owner
|Divinesoulss
|5
|Amit Kumar Dubey
|Founder and CEO
|Amitex Consultancy
|6
|Anuj Sharma
|Individual
|Individual
|7
|Nikhil Jain
|CEO
|SwaLay India
|8
|Ashwini Krishna
|Individual
|Individual
|9
|Krishna M
|Individual
|Individual
|10
|Lakshmi Chandrappa
|Individual
|Individual
|11
|Vinay C
|Individual
|Individual
|12
|Shivanshi Bhutani
|Individual
|Individual
|13
|Himanshu J. Rajguru
|Director
|Rajguru Academy
|14
|Prof. Kalpesh D. Rathod
|Director
|Arihant Tutorials
|15
|Surbhi Agarwal
|Owner
|Mum_In_Vogue
|16
|Mrs Bidisha Sarkar
|Group Director
|Subhas Bose Institute Of Fashion Technology
|17
|Gaurav Agrawal
|Author
|Digital Muneem Ji
|18
|Dr Maimun Nessa
|Aesthetic Doctor
|Hebe Skin Hair & Laser clinic
|19
|Mr. Navneet Singh
|Founder
|Avsar
|20
|Amber Srivastava
|Founder & CEO
|zyvka
|21
|Rohit Indoria
|Founder
|Aestom Architects And Interior Designers
|22
|Tanya Kanodia
|Founder & CEO
|The Wise Food Company
|23
|Sangeeta Rajput
|CEO
|Shreshtha Organic
|24
|Mohd Jawed Ansari
|Owner
|Clip Academy
|25
|Suresh Lal Srivastava
|Principal
|Government High School, Jahangirganj, Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh
|26
|Rakesh Mehta
|Director
|Astral Education
|27
|Dr.Swati Dumbre
|Assistant Director
|Dezaview Skill
|28
|Anubhav Gupta
|Founder & Manager
|Ishwar Educational Society
|29
|Dr. Rashmi Goel
|Professional Artist
|Fine Art Studio
|30
|Shshank Kharbanda
|Co-Founder Co-Owner
|KBE Judiciary Coaching and Academy
|31
|RIDHI KHARBANDA
|Co-Founder Co-Owner
|KBE Judiciary Coaching and Academy
|32
|Sidhant Joshi
|Occultism
|A- Disha
|33
|Rakhi Kapoor
|Owner
|Dwi Maternity Studio and Derby Mens wear
|34
|Puja Saluja
|Founder & CEO
|Dynamic World Education Community
|35
|Dinesh Sharma
|Owner
|True Astro Services
|36
|Mrs. Kumari Swetam
|Director & Founder
|Indiana HR Solutions
|37
|Kavita Mohib Shaikh
|Director
|KMS LOGISTICS & SHIPPING PVT LTD
|38
|Zainul Abdin
|Chairman
|AL Hassan GROUP
|39
|SHITAL LAXMANRAO CHATE
|GOVERNMENT OFFICER
|REVENUE AND FOREST
|40
|Ms. Kawalpreet kaur
|Principal
|Saraswati modern senior secondary school Ludhiana
|41
|Samta Nirankari
|Founder and CEO
|SNV PR and Media Creations
|42
|Deepak Baisla
|Politician and Social Worker
|Individual
|43
|Mohit Baliyan
|Founder and CEO
|Comfort Zone Bus
|44
|MR. SHIV KUMAR
|ROYAL AMBASSADOR OF AWPL
|ASCLEPIUS WELLNESS PRIVATE LIMITED
|45
|Miss Almas Soni
|Founder & CEO
|Cabin Crew Training Institute (CCTI)
|46
|Pragy saxena
|Managing Director
|Alroz Aviation Institute
|47
|AJAY KUMAR
|CEO
|RECTUM UTROQUE SYSTEM PVT. LTD (BRAND NAME : HOPE RO)
|48
|Vikalp Mehrotra / Manisha Babbar
|Co-Founder
|Daawat è Bhoj
|49
|SIDDHANT GILL / VEDANT GILL
|Individual
|Individual
|50
|ERAM FARIDI
|Individual
|Individual
|51
|GUURPREET KALKAT
|Individual
|Individual
|52
|SEJAL CHADDA
|Proprietor
|Sshreedah
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app