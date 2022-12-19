The Indian Alert concludes National Achievers Awards 2022, Evergreen Jaya Prada graced the event as chief guest

New Delhi (India), December 19: The first edition of the National Achievers Award 2022 took place on 15th December

The Indian Alert concludes National Achievers Awards 2022, Evergreen Jaya Prada graced the event as chief guest

New Delhi (India), December 19: The first edition of the National Achievers Award 2022 took place on 15th December 2022 with Jaya Prada Ji (Ex Member of Parliament & Actress) as the Chief Guest. The National Achievers Award 2022 is the first edition of felicitating exceptional achievers for their contribution across various fields.

The ceremony was also bestowed with the august presence of special guests of the event, Mr. Rabindra Narayan MD and President of PTC Network; Mr. Anil Mittal CMD, Satmola group, Dr. Taara Malhotra, Globally Renowned Celebrity Spiritual Healer & Astrologer Director – Divine Energy Bliss, Mr. Mahipal Singh Entrepreneur.

“Our endeavour with the National Achievers Awards was to commend and felicitate individuals who have done exceptional work across domains. We wanted to spread awareness about the fantastic work that was being done by individuals across the country. It is significant for us to appreciate such individuals while they silently work exceptionally in their area of expertise. I extend my gratitude to the chief guest, the special guests along with all the winners and attendees for gracing the occasion”, said the Founder, The Indian Alert in a statement.

The Indian alert is a news portal which was started in the year 2020 by Vansh Mehra to bring factual news and entertainment at the tap of a button for its readers. It serves as a one stop destination for millennial to read well-researched news at the tap of a button. The platform has regularly updated English news content across genres of business, lifestyle, entertainment, tech, food, travel etc.

The awards took place at the Constitution Club of India on 15th December with several participants who are enlisted below –

SR/NONAMEDESIGNATIONCOMPANY NAME
1Dr. Mohammed MuneeruddinOwnerTibrewala Electronics Limited
2Dr. Saurabh Kumar AgarwalManager and OwnerMadhavrao Scindia Public School, Bareilly
3Swadha SinghFounder and CEOOrgoeast (Codastra Technologies LLP)
4Megha GoelOwnerDivinesoulss
5Amit Kumar DubeyFounder and CEOAmitex Consultancy
6Anuj SharmaIndividualIndividual
7Nikhil JainCEOSwaLay India
8Ashwini KrishnaIndividualIndividual
9Krishna MIndividualIndividual
10Lakshmi ChandrappaIndividualIndividual
11Vinay CIndividualIndividual
12Shivanshi BhutaniIndividualIndividual
13Himanshu J. RajguruDirectorRajguru Academy
14Prof. Kalpesh D. RathodDirectorArihant Tutorials
15Surbhi AgarwalOwnerMum_In_Vogue
16Mrs Bidisha SarkarGroup DirectorSubhas Bose Institute Of Fashion Technology
17Gaurav AgrawalAuthorDigital Muneem Ji
18Dr Maimun NessaAesthetic DoctorHebe Skin Hair & Laser clinic
19Mr. Navneet SinghFounderAvsar
20Amber SrivastavaFounder & CEOzyvka
21Rohit IndoriaFounderAestom Architects And Interior Designers
22Tanya KanodiaFounder & CEOThe Wise Food Company
23Sangeeta RajputCEOShreshtha Organic
24Mohd Jawed AnsariOwnerClip Academy
25Suresh Lal SrivastavaPrincipalGovernment High School, Jahangirganj, Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh
26Rakesh MehtaDirectorAstral Education
27Dr.Swati DumbreAssistant DirectorDezaview Skill
28Anubhav GuptaFounder & ManagerIshwar Educational Society
29Dr. Rashmi GoelProfessional ArtistFine Art Studio
30Shshank KharbandaCo-Founder Co-OwnerKBE Judiciary Coaching and Academy
31RIDHI KHARBANDACo-Founder Co-OwnerKBE Judiciary Coaching and Academy
32Sidhant JoshiOccultismA- Disha
33Rakhi KapoorOwnerDwi Maternity Studio and Derby Mens wear
34Puja SalujaFounder & CEODynamic World Education Community
35Dinesh SharmaOwnerTrue Astro Services
36Mrs. Kumari SwetamDirector & FounderIndiana HR Solutions
37Kavita Mohib ShaikhDirectorKMS LOGISTICS & SHIPPING PVT LTD
38Zainul AbdinChairmanAL Hassan GROUP
39SHITAL LAXMANRAO CHATEGOVERNMENT OFFICERREVENUE AND FOREST
40Ms. Kawalpreet kaurPrincipalSaraswati modern senior secondary school Ludhiana
41Samta NirankariFounder and CEOSNV PR and Media Creations
42Deepak BaislaPolitician and Social WorkerIndividual
43Mohit BaliyanFounder and CEOComfort Zone Bus
44MR. SHIV KUMARROYAL AMBASSADOR OF AWPLASCLEPIUS WELLNESS PRIVATE LIMITED
45Miss Almas SoniFounder & CEOCabin Crew Training Institute (CCTI)
46Pragy saxenaManaging DirectorAlroz Aviation Institute
47AJAY KUMARCEORECTUM UTROQUE SYSTEM PVT. LTD (BRAND NAME : HOPE RO)
48Vikalp Mehrotra / Manisha BabbarCo-FounderDaawat è Bhoj
49SIDDHANT GILL / VEDANT GILLIndividualIndividual
50ERAM FARIDIIndividualIndividual
51GUURPREET KALKATIndividualIndividual
52SEJAL CHADDAProprietorSshreedah

