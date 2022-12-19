The Indian Alert concludes National Achievers Awards 2022, Evergreen Jaya Prada graced the event as chief guest

New Delhi (India), December 19: The first edition of the National Achievers Award 2022 took place on 15th December 2022 with Jaya Prada Ji (Ex Member of Parliament & Actress) as the Chief Guest. The National Achievers Award 2022 is the first edition of felicitating exceptional achievers for their contribution across various fields.

The ceremony was also bestowed with the august presence of special guests of the event, Mr. Rabindra Narayan MD and President of PTC Network; Mr. Anil Mittal CMD, Satmola group, Dr. Taara Malhotra, Globally Renowned Celebrity Spiritual Healer & Astrologer Director – Divine Energy Bliss, Mr. Mahipal Singh Entrepreneur.

“Our endeavour with the National Achievers Awards was to commend and felicitate individuals who have done exceptional work across domains. We wanted to spread awareness about the fantastic work that was being done by individuals across the country. It is significant for us to appreciate such individuals while they silently work exceptionally in their area of expertise. I extend my gratitude to the chief guest, the special guests along with all the winners and attendees for gracing the occasion”, said the Founder, The Indian Alert in a statement.

The Indian alert is a news portal which was started in the year 2020 by Vansh Mehra to bring factual news and entertainment at the tap of a button for its readers. It serves as a one stop destination for millennial to read well-researched news at the tap of a button. The platform has regularly updated English news content across genres of business, lifestyle, entertainment, tech, food, travel etc.

The awards took place at the Constitution Club of India on 15th December with several participants who are enlisted below –

SR/NO NAME DESIGNATION COMPANY NAME 1 Dr. Mohammed Muneeruddin Owner Tibrewala Electronics Limited 2 Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal Manager and Owner Madhavrao Scindia Public School, Bareilly 3 Swadha Singh Founder and CEO Orgoeast (Codastra Technologies LLP) 4 Megha Goel Owner Divinesoulss 5 Amit Kumar Dubey Founder and CEO Amitex Consultancy 6 Anuj Sharma Individual Individual 7 Nikhil Jain CEO SwaLay India 8 Ashwini Krishna Individual Individual 9 Krishna M Individual Individual 10 Lakshmi Chandrappa Individual Individual 11 Vinay C Individual Individual 12 Shivanshi Bhutani Individual Individual 13 Himanshu J. Rajguru Director Rajguru Academy 14 Prof. Kalpesh D. Rathod Director Arihant Tutorials 15 Surbhi Agarwal Owner Mum_In_Vogue 16 Mrs Bidisha Sarkar Group Director Subhas Bose Institute Of Fashion Technology 17 Gaurav Agrawal Author Digital Muneem Ji 18 Dr Maimun Nessa Aesthetic Doctor Hebe Skin Hair & Laser clinic 19 Mr. Navneet Singh Founder Avsar 20 Amber Srivastava Founder & CEO zyvka 21 Rohit Indoria Founder Aestom Architects And Interior Designers 22 Tanya Kanodia Founder & CEO The Wise Food Company 23 Sangeeta Rajput CEO Shreshtha Organic 24 Mohd Jawed Ansari Owner Clip Academy 25 Suresh Lal Srivastava Principal Government High School, Jahangirganj, Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh 26 Rakesh Mehta Director Astral Education 27 Dr.Swati Dumbre Assistant Director Dezaview Skill 28 Anubhav Gupta Founder & Manager Ishwar Educational Society 29 Dr. Rashmi Goel Professional Artist Fine Art Studio 30 Shshank Kharbanda Co-Founder Co-Owner KBE Judiciary Coaching and Academy 31 RIDHI KHARBANDA Co-Founder Co-Owner KBE Judiciary Coaching and Academy 32 Sidhant Joshi Occultism A- Disha 33 Rakhi Kapoor Owner Dwi Maternity Studio and Derby Mens wear 34 Puja Saluja Founder & CEO Dynamic World Education Community 35 Dinesh Sharma Owner True Astro Services 36 Mrs. Kumari Swetam Director & Founder Indiana HR Solutions 37 Kavita Mohib Shaikh Director KMS LOGISTICS & SHIPPING PVT LTD 38 Zainul Abdin Chairman AL Hassan GROUP 39 SHITAL LAXMANRAO CHATE GOVERNMENT OFFICER REVENUE AND FOREST 40 Ms. Kawalpreet kaur Principal Saraswati modern senior secondary school Ludhiana 41 Samta Nirankari Founder and CEO SNV PR and Media Creations 42 Deepak Baisla Politician and Social Worker Individual 43 Mohit Baliyan Founder and CEO Comfort Zone Bus 44 MR. SHIV KUMAR ROYAL AMBASSADOR OF AWPL ASCLEPIUS WELLNESS PRIVATE LIMITED 45 Miss Almas Soni Founder & CEO Cabin Crew Training Institute (CCTI) 46 Pragy saxena Managing Director Alroz Aviation Institute 47 AJAY KUMAR CEO RECTUM UTROQUE SYSTEM PVT. LTD (BRAND NAME : HOPE RO) 48 Vikalp Mehrotra / Manisha Babbar Co-Founder Daawat è Bhoj 49 SIDDHANT GILL / VEDANT GILL Individual Individual 50 ERAM FARIDI Individual Individual 51 GUURPREET KALKAT Individual Individual 52 SEJAL CHADDA Proprietor Sshreedah

