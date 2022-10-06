The Indian National Memory Championship 2022 was a huge success, BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards

The 13th Indian National Open Memory Championship 2022 had great participation from memory athletes across the country.

Squadron Leader the President of World Memory Sports Council for India had conducted this Memory Championship which had a massive response from all the Memory athletes from India.

It was a great moment in the Memory chapter of India as Squadron Leader Jayasimha had successfully conducted the 13th Indian Memory Championship 2022 on October 2, Sunday at Hotel Minerva Grand, Secunderabad.

More than 150 Memory athletes, youngest to oldest from all over India have participated in the competition.

Building Blocks Group, the top Real estate & Infrastructure company, headed by CEO Sri Mallikarjun sir, based out of Hyderabad had sponsored the BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards.

The BBG Foundation aims at empowering and aiding 4 million girl children in India in the field of Education and helping them to stand on their own feet.

BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory awards is one step in that direction by helping to sponsor the memory awards for all the deserving Indian Memory athletes. The Indian Memory Sports Council will be indebted to Sri Mallikarjun sir, CEO for sponsoring BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory awards.

We had Mr Prateek Yadav who won the title Indian Memory Champion 2022 title. He was followed by Visvaa Raj Kumar and Sunanda Sunil.

The kids category winners were Sunanda Sunil, Naga Anumita, Siddharth.

The Junior category winners were Chetan Naga Anirudh, Chinmay Krishna, Amog Shetty.

The Adult category winners were Prateek Yadav, Vishvaa Rajkumar, Neena J Kalyan.

The Senior Category winners were Hemant Joshi, Surekha Jamadade, Lakshman K Devnani.

The youngest kid was Samanta and the senior most was Hemant Joshi sir.

We thank BBG Bangaru Talli Memory awards sponsor Sri Mallikarjun sir, CEO, Building Blocks Group. We are also grateful to the guest's Lion Sri Babu Rao sir, Sri Ramesh sir Director DPS schools, Sri Nageshwar Rao sir Chairman Consumer Forum, Dr CS Vepa, Sri Gamanam sir.

WMSC for India sincerely thanks the entire team of Jayasimha Mind Education and the WMSC team for putting up untiring efforts for the last 3 months.

Now, the World Memory Sports Council for India had spread into 7 states and soon it will be in all states of India.

Very glad that India is on the right path to host the First ever World Memory Championship in India in 2023.

Squadron Leader sincerely thanks the entire WMSC Council -Wg Cdr Ranjit Kumar Mandal sir, Group Captain NS Kumar sir, Madhavi Madam, Krishnaveni Madam, Sunil Sawant sir, Amrut Jadav sir, Bhuvan Dhanesha sir, Manjunath Sir, and Jayasimha Mind Education beloved team Deepak sir, Chakradhar sir, Ayyappa sir, Bhavna Shah madam, Swapna Saraswati madam, Chandrakala madam, Venkata Ramana sir, Sri Ram, Simi Peter madam, Srinivas, Rajesh Babu sir, Vaishnavi madam, Sravan, Gayatri Agarwal madam, Sandhya Bajaj madam, Sai Niranjan, Omprakasaham sir & the BGS World School team - Muddu Krishna sir, Meghana Madam, Kavita Madam, Manisha Madam and WMSC beloved team at JME - Suneel, Precious Stone, Dr Murali, Murthy, Ramu, Shiva, Sandeep & Designer Gurunath,

Special thanks to the entire team of Arbiters, Gold Members, Volunteers.

Without their support and encouragement, this big event would not have been possible. Looking forward to spreading the Memory awareness all over the country so that India can become a Memory Literate country soon.

Soon, we have the WMC coming up in Bengaluru followed by state-level competitions and good memory times are here for us....

WMSC for India is proud to be part of this great team and privileged to have the support of so many teachers, trainers, parents, participants and people in general to encourage Squadron Leader Jayasimha in this direction.

Congratulations to Squadron Leader Jayasimha and his team which had executed the conduct of Memory championship 2022 so well.

Once again special thanks to BBG CEO Mallikarjuna sir for the BBG Bangaru thalli Memory Awards.

The 2022 World Memory Championships are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on December 16, 17 and 18th followed by Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Maharashtra state memory championships.

For training, participation and to know more details, please contact Squadron Leader Jayasimha, the President World Memory Sports Council for India on +919866018989 or email at visionjay@gmail.com or visit

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor