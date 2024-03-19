The LexTalk World Global Legal & IP Conference Powered and Sponsored by MRS Business Professionals Consulting

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 19: In the 5th Edition of the LexTalk World Global Legal & IP Conference, New Delhi, India organized on the 6th and 7th March 2024 at the Le Meridien, Windsor Pl Hotel, MRS Business Professionals Consulting Participated as a Power-By Cocktail Sponsor. This Partnership and Association with MRS Business Professionals Consulting has made the LexTalk World Conference 2024, in India a grand success which saw attendance and participation of over more than 1500 Legal Professionals from different parts of the World.

In this LexTalk World Conference, Monica Romelina Sijabat was both a Speaker and an Awardee who received the Prestigious LexFalcon Global Awards for the Category of "Inspiring Managing Partner of the Year, under Arbitration, Banking, Finance, Construction, and Taxation."

As a Speaker Monica Participated in a Panel Discussion Session scheduled on the Day 1, Titled, "Unlocking Opportunities, Exploring the Consequences of Permitting Foreign Lawyers and Law Firms to Practice Foreign Laws in India", and she also gave an insightful and interesting Case Study Presentation on the Topic of, "Tax Legal Effort in Indonesia."

MRS Business Professionals Consulting is a Professional Consulting Firm that offers solutions & strategies in terms of tax and business-related matters that seem to be beneficial for companies, institutions, corporations, and various public agencies and organizations. The MRS was founded in 2014 by Monica Romelina Sijabat, who is an Accountant, Tax Attorney, and Consultant with more than 20 years of experience, registered with the Ministry of Finance in the Republic of Indonesia, and the Supreme Court of Indonesia. She is also working as a lecturer at the Faculty of Economics & Business, at the University of Indonesia, since 2018 and until now at the Faculty of Administrative Sciences, at the University of Indonesia, since 2017.Top of Form

