The Lip Balm Company rolls out Halloween theme lip balms

The Lip Balm Company (TLBC) rolls out a specially crafted tinted lip balm for the Halloween season under the banner of PM tints.

The PM tints or the Halloween lip balm is all about red-orange shades and comes close on the heels of its recently launched set of tinted lip balms.

The lip tints are named Pumpkin, Red Velvet, and Crimson - to note the deep red-orange hues they impart. The colors are completely plant derived and the lip balms do not contain any synthetic colorants at all. The flavors are reminiscent of mixed fruit jam and are completely plant based.

"When it comes to plant based tinted lip balms, the coverage tends to be very poor, as plant colors don't tend to stay long. Here, we have used plant retinols for more staying power and coverage and this provides staying power to the lip balm," said Irene Janet A, Chief Coordinator, E-Commerce Execution.

The Halloween tints come in both balm and stick form - Pumpkin and Crimson in a glass tint pot and Red Velvet in a biodegradable cardboard push up tube. These tints are attractively priced at Rs. 456 each.

To welcome these special launches, the, underwent a makeover to reflect the colorfulness of the brand, which is evident right as you step into the site, with a bright, energetic video of brand ambassador Nayanthara welcoming you into the site!

