The Lip Balm Company sources sustainable ingredients around the world for exotic lip balms

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (/NewsVoir): Chennai based The Lip Balm Company (TLBC), is proud to announce that its exotic line of lip balms has been sustainably sourced with major ingredients handpicked from across select countries in America and Africa. The exotic line includes Lippe lip balm with Kalahari Melon Seed Oil from Southern Africa, Tree of Life lip balm with Amazonian Buriti Oil from Southern America, and Scarlet, Lava, and Flamingo tinted lip balms with Astaxanthin from Chile, South America.

With every lip balm being plant-based and sustainably sourced, The Lip Balm Company is committed to using sustainable and ethical sourcing practices in all its products. Citing a few are the Kalahari Melon Seed Oil used in Lippe lip balm which is extracted from wild melons growing in the Kalahari Desert of Southern Africa. The Tree of Life lip balm features Amazonian Buriti Oil, a powerful antioxidant that is sustainably sourced from the Buriti palm in Brazil and the Scarlet, Lava, and Flamingo tinted lip balms contain Astaxanthin, an algal pigment and antioxidant that is sustainably sourced from the pristine waters off the coast of Chile.

Astaxanthin is known for its powerful antioxidant properties and thus helps in reducing lip pigmentation while adding a pop of colour to the lips.

"We believe it's important to not only offer high-quality plant-based lip balms but also be responsible global citizens," said Irene Janet A, Chief Coordinator, E-Commerce Execution, The Lip Balm Company.

"This is our way of showcasing our products to the world while walking the talk by sourcing our ingredients only from reputed suppliers who practice sustainable and ethical methods," Irene Janet A added.

The Lip Balm Company's exotic line of lip balms is available for purchase on its website and in select retail locations. The company encourages customers to try their sustainably sourced lip balms and join them in supporting sustainable practices around the world.

