The Lubrizol Corporation Opens New Global Capability Center in Pune, India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: Lubrizol, a global leader in speciality chemicals, has opened a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India, as a strategic hub to accelerate its growth in the region and enable closer collaboration for its customers and employees leveraging local talent to enable regional and global success in the many markets and industries it serves. The Lubrizol GCC is part of a new facility in Pune, Embassy Tech Zone, Hinjewadi.

The campus is WELL- and LEED Gold certified to enable a safe, healthy, and environmentally conscious workspace. In addition to a well-designed and ergonomic workspace, the 42,000-square-foot facility features wellness rooms, a recreational area, a training area and huddle rooms with an emphasis on natural light. A customer experience centre showcases Lubrizol science. More than 200 regional employees, representing functions including Engineering, Supply Chain, Technology, Finance, Procurement, Legal and HR are expected to be added to the site over the next year.

Lubrizol has a long history in India, dating back to 1966 when the company started manufacturing chemical additives to support the transportation and industrial sectors. Since then, Lubrizol has improved the quality of life for those in India and surrounding regions through innovative solutions that help advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. The Company currently has its workforce employed across India through various in-region commercial offices, labs and manufacturing plants.

In 2023, Lubrizol announced a more than 150 million USD investment to enable the world's largest CPVC resin plant in Vilayat, Gujarat, double capacity at its site in Dahej, Gujarat, open a grease lab in Navi Mumbai and enable significant in-country job growth and innovation.

"India is undeniably one of our fastest growing markets and a critical hub for the talent we require to propel both regional and global customer success and innovation," said JT Jones, Senior Vice President, High Growth Regions, Lubrizol.

"The GCC is an integrated extension of our global team. It serves as a regional and global centre providing business processing and digital capabilities that will help Lubrizol solve complex problems and find better business outcomes. Today is an exciting day for us as we look forward to the many possibilities the future holds," said Bhavana Bindra, Managing Director - India, Middle East and Africa, Lubrizol.

"The opening of the GCC in Pune marks a significant milestone for our team, enabling us to access and develop world-class talent to enhance our technological capabilities and operational excellence. This will enable us to serve our customers in India and around the world in even more innovative ways," said Abhishek Jain, India GCC Leader, Lubrizol.

The opening of the GCC is another milestone in the company's commitment to and growth in India, as well as its best-in-class service and collaboration with customers and employees. To learn more about open Lubrizol GCC roles, please visit: Lubrizol Corporation Jobs.

